MLC Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Melbourne City square off against Sydney FC in their next A-League fixture on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the AAMI Park on 23 February with the kick-off scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of the game.

MLC vs SYD live: MLC vs SYD Dream11 match preview

Melbourne City FC walk into the game as the 10th-placed team in the ongoing A-League season as they have managed to register two wins and four losses so far. With six points from as many games, the hosts walk into the match following a poor run of form. They have lost four of their last five outings while suffering from three straight losses in their latest competitive matches. Patrick Kisnorbo's men will be hopeful of turning the tide around and aim to get back to winnings ways but face a tough task ahead in defending champions Sydney FC.

Sydney FC on the other hand are currently on a three-game unbeaten run as the defending champions walk into the game as the fifth-ranked team on the A-League table. Steve Corica's men have registered three wins, two draws, and have lost just one match in their ongoing season so far and sit with 11 points to their name. A win on Tuesday by a good margin could see them break into the top four as they look to shrug off their stalemate braw against Brisbane Roar in their latest outing and look to pocket three crucial points on Tuesday.

MLC vs SYD Playing 11

Melbourne City - Tom Glover, Curtis Good, Ben Garuccio, Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Craig Noone, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer, Jamie Maclaren

Sydney FC- Andrew Redmayne, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Milos Ninkovic, Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses

MLC vs SYD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Andrew Redmayne

Defenders- Scott Jamieson, Joel King, Rostyn Griffiths, Rhyan Grant

Midfielders- Milos Ninkovic, Connor Metcalfe, Luke Brattan, Marco Tilio

Strikers- Jamie Maclaren, Kosta Barbarouses

MLC vs SYD Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Kosta Barbarouses or Connor Metcalfe

Vice-Captain- Jamie Maclaren or Milos Ninkovic

MLC vs SYD Match Prediction

Given the team's current form, we expect Sydney FC to walk away with the win and collect three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Melbourne City FC 0-1 Sydney FC

Note: The above MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction, MLC vs SYD Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs SYD Dream11 Team and MLC vs SYD Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.