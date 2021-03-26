MLC Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Melbourne City are set to lock horns against Western Sydney Wanderers in their upcoming A-League fixture on Friday. The match is set to take place on March 26 at the AAMI park with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLC vs SYW Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks alongside other details of this match.

MLC vs SYW live: MLC vs SYW Dream11 match preview

Melbourne City walk into the match following a string of impressive performances as the hosts have won each of their last five matches. Heading into the match following a comprehensive 2-0 win over Central Coast Mariners, they find themselves slotted fourth on the league table with seven wins and four losses from 11 games this season. WIth 21 points against their name, Melbourne City will walk into the match brimming with confidence and will look to register their sixth win on the trot against Western Sydney Wanderers but will find it to be an uphill task as they will be wary of their opponents attacking prowess.

Western Sydney Wanderers on the other hand have managed to break their two-match losing streak and find some solid footing as they head into this game after registering three consecutive wins over Western United, Wellington Phoenix, and Perth Glory FC. Their winning form has propelled them up to the second spot as the visitors have now recorded six wins from 13 games while playing out four draws and losing three matches so far. With 22 points against their name, Western Sydney Wanders are just three points away from matching the points tally of Central Coast Mariners and will see this match as the perfect opportunity to go on par with them and possibly sit at the top of the A-League rankings

MLC vs SYW Playing 11

Melbourne City - Tom Glover, Scott Jamieson, Ben Garuccio, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Florin Berenguer, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren

Western Sydney Wanderers - Daniel Margush, Ziggy Gordon, Thomas Aquilina, Dylan McGowan, Tate Russell, Daniel Georgievski, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Simon Cox, Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei

MLC vs SYW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Tom Glover

Defenders – Curtis Good, Ziggy Gordon, Scott Jamieson, Thomas Aquilina

Midfielders – Keanu Baccus, Craig Noone, Graham Dorrans

Strikers – Bernie Ibini-Isei, Jamie Maclaren, Simon Cox

MLC vs SYW Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – Jamie Maclaren or Bernie Ibini-Isei

Vice-Captain - Simon Cox or Craig Noone

MLC vs SYW Match Prediction

We predict both the teams to split points at the end of this game as they are likely to cancel each other out during the 90 minutes and have the match end in a draw.

Prediction- Melbourne City 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Note: The above MLC vs SYW Dream11 prediction, MLC vs SYW Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC vs SYW Dream11 Team and MLC vs SYW Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.