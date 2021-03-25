MLC-W Vs PG-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Melbourne City Women are set to lock horns against Perth Glory in their upcoming Westfield W-League match on Thursday. The match is set to take place at the Frank Holhan Reserve on March 225 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLC-W vs PG-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

MLC-W vs PG-W live: MLC-W vs PG-W Dream11 match preview

Melbourne City Women walk into the match after managing to break their five-match losing streak and register two back-to-back wins over Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory in their last outing. Both their previous matches ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the hosts which saw them occupy the seventh position in the Westfield W-League table. They have now recorded three wins while playing out one draw and lost seven games in the season so far as Melbourne City Women aim to continue building their winning momentum and look to walk pocket their third win in a row on Thursday.

Perth Glory women on the other hand have been one of the worst-performing teams in the Westfield W-League this season as the visitors are stuck at the bottom of the barrel. They have failed to register a single win this season with their 1-1 draw again Canberra United in the third week of January getting them their only points of the campaign so far. With just one point to their name, Perth Glory has lost nine of their remaining match and will head into this game riding on a six-game losing run. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around but face stiff competition in the likes of Melbourne City FC and will have to bring their a game if they wish to register their first win of the season.

MLC-W vs PG-W Dream11 Team: MLC-W vs PG-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper -L. Alfeld

Defenders – T. Tumeth, E. Anton, J. McCoemick

Midfielders - M. Steinmetz, N. Eckhoff, M. Tabain, H. Lowry, A. Chidiac

Strikers - A. Moreno, C. Kira

MLC-W vs PG-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - C. Kira or M. Tabain

Vice-Captain - A. Moreno or N. Eckhoff

MLC-W vs PG-W Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teas, We expect Melbourne City Women to edge out a narrow win and pocket three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Melbourne City 1-0 Perth Glory

Note: The above MLC-W vs PG-W Dream11 prediction, MLC-W vs PG-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLC-W vs PG-W Dream11 Team and MLC-W vs PG-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.