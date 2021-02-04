MLC-W Vs SYD-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, W-League Game Preview

Following a thrilling encounter but an unfavourable result against Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City FC will square off against Sydney FC in the W-League. The match will be played on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Here is the MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction, team news, schedule, preview, top picks and other details of the match.

MLC-W vs SYD-W live: MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 1.35 pm IST

MLC-W vs SYD-W live: MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne City looked set for an epic comeback in the previous game against Brisbane Roar after conceding two goals in the first half. But Mariel Hecher bagged the winner for Sydney to bury any chances of a comeback for the hosts. Melbourne City have had a struggling start to the campaign with just one victory in six games. They sit seventh on the league table with four points to their credit.

Kick off is just a few hours away! 💪



Get yourself prepared for tonight's clash against Sydney FC with our match preview. 👇 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) February 4, 2021

Sydney FC, on the other hand, have struck fine form this campaign. They defeated Newcastle Jets in the previous game, courtesy of strikes from Cortnee Vine and Remy Siemsen. With four wins in as many games, Sydney FC lead the W-League charts, having racked up 12 points in all.

MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 team news

Melbourne City FC face a major player availability criis. Samantha Johnson will miss out due to suspension, while Chelsea Blissett is yet to recover from her ACL injury so is Sofia Sakalis. Lia Muldeary has been excluded due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Julia Sardo, Margot Robinne and Naomi Thomas-Chinnamma have been promoted.

Sydney FC have a fit squad for the clash against Melbourne City FC except for the absence of Liz Ralston. She has been excluded from the squad for the next two weeks citing her hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Charlie Rule has been handed a call up to replace the injured player.

MLC-W vs SYD-W playing 11

Goalkeeper: Teagan Micah

Defenders: Ellie Brush, Teigen Allen, Julia Sardo, Charlotte McLean

Midfielders: Rhali Dobson, Clare Wheeler (VC), Sarah Cain

Forwards: Alexandra Chidiac (C), Ramy Siemsen, Cortnee Vine

MLC-W vs SYD-W top picks

Melbourne City FC: Rhali Dobson, Alexandra Chidiac

Sydney FC: Ramy Siemsen, Clare Wheeler

MLC-W vs SYD-W match prediction

Sydney FC are undefeated in the competition and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-0.

Note: The MLC-W vs SYD-W match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the MLC-W vs SYD-W playing 11 and top picks.

Image courtesy: Melbourne City FC Twitter