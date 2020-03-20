MLC-W Vs SYD-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne City FC will face Sydney FC in their Westfield W-League 2020 final. The match is scheduled on March 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM (IST) at the AAMI Park in Melbourne. Melbourne City will play the host in the match after winning 5-1 against Western Sydney Wanderers in the Westfield W-League semi-finals.

Melbourne City has performed very well in the Westfield W-League 2019-20 season and they also won the Premiership going undefeated the whole season. Sydney FC have also been a strong side in the entire tournament and they have a good chance to win the tournament as well. Sydney FC reached the Westfield W-League 2020 finals by winning 1-0 against Melbourne Victory in a close contest.

MLC-W vs SYD-W: Match info

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Date & Time: 21st March 2020, 10:00 AM League: Australian W-League

Here is the MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction, MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 top picks and MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 team.

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Footballer Felipe Melo Posts Comical Video Amid COVID-19 Break

MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Hints At Taking Superstar To Real Madrid This Summer

MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 top picks

Remy Siemsen (Captain) Kyah Simon (Vice-captain) Emily Van Egmond

Also Read | Throwback To Tottenham And Chelsea Playing Out Thrilling 4-4 Draw At White Hart Lane

MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 team

MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 team: Melbourne City W full squad

Lydia Williams, Melissa Barbieri-Hudson, Ellie Carpenter, Yukari Kinga, Rebekah Stott, Emma Checker, Lauren Barnes, Chelsea Blissett, Tyla-Jay Vlajnic, Emily Van Egmond, Milica Mijatovic, Stephanie Catley, Aivi Luik, Nia Stamatopoulos, Sofia Sakalis, Kyah Simon, Claire Emslie, Ally Watt, Rhali Dobson,

MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 team: Sydney W full squad

Aubrey Bledsoe, Trudy Burke, Lindsay Agnew, Ellie Brush, Angelique Hristodoulou, Ally Green, Alanna Kennedy, Elizabeth Ralston, Veronica Latsko, Teresa Polias, Natalie Tobin, Amy Sayer, Mackenzie Hawkesby, Taylor Ray, Remy Siemsen, Sofia Huerta, Princess Ibini-Isei, Shadeene Evans, Julia Vignes

Also Read | Manchester United Ready To Accept Offers Around £100 Million For Paul Pogba: Report

Please note that this MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The MLC-W vs SYD-W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.