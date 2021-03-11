MLC-W Vs SYW-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Westfield W-League 2021 Preview

Melbourne City Women are set to square off against Western Sydney Wanderers Women in the Westfield W-League on Thursday. The Australian Women's League clash is set to take place on March 11 at the Frank Holohan Reserve with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLC-W vs SYW-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside top picks among other match details of this encounter.



MLC-W vs SYW-W live: MLC-W vs SYW-W Dream11 match preview

Melbourne City Women have had a torrid time in the ongoing Westfield W-League as they find themselves occupying the 8th spot on the table. Slotted at second last in league standings, the hosts have recorded just one win from eight games while playing out one draw and losing six matches. They will walk into this game following a poor run of form which saw them lose all their last four matches. Rado VidošiÄ‡'s team will be itching to get back on the right track and turn their fortunes around but face an uphill task against the Western Sydney Wanderers Women.

The Western Sydney Wanderers Women, on the other hand, have done relatively better but just like their opponents, they walk into the match after suffering a narrow 0-1 loss to Melbourne Victory in their last Westfield W-League outing. Currently slotted at sixth on the table, Western Sydney Wanderers Women have registered three wins, one draw, and six losses in their 10 league games and trail fifth-ranked Canberra United FC by 5 points.

With the visitors already playing an additional game and still find themselves trailing, they will have to win as many points as possible in order to sustain their position in the top 6 and will be aiming to do the same with a win on Thursday.

MLC-W vs SYW-W Playing 11s (predicted)

Melbourne City Women - T Micah, J McCormick, E Checker, T Tumeth, L Davidson, S Johnson, N Thomas-Chinnama, N H Eckhoff, A Chidiac, H Palmer, C Kira.

Western Sydney Wanderers Women- S Willacy, C Cooper, N Orgill, S Hunter, D Matos, O Price, L Copus-Brown, G Yeoman-Dale, B Henry, J Russell, T Collister.

MLC-W vs SYW-W Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - S Willacy

Defenders – J McCormick, C Cooper, S Johnson, D Matos

Midfielders - G Yeoman-Dale, H Palmer, S Hunter, A Chidiac

Strikers - T Collister (VC), C Kira (C)

MLC-W vs SYW-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- T Collister or A Chidiac

Vice-Captain- C Kira or S Hunter

MLC-W vs SYW-W Match Prediction

We expect both teams to cancel each other out across 90 minutes and predict the game to end in a draw.

Prediction- Melbourne City Women 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers Women

