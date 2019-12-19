MLI Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

UD Melilla host LaLiga side Levante in the second round of the Copa del Rey game on December 19 at the Estadio Municipal Alvarez Claro. Undoubtedly, the LaLiga club will enter the match as favourites and will look to progress to the next round of the Spanish competition. Levante sit in the middle of the LaLiga table after Matchday 17 and recently pulled off a crucial win against Granada away from home last weekend. Montenegro-born midfielder Nikola Vukcevic will be key for the Spanish giants as they aim to brush aside their lower-league opponents on December 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, Fernando Aznar’s troops have been struggling in the Tercera Division this season but will look to build on a 2-1 win over Antequera from last weekend. Can the LaLiga giants start their Spanish Cup campaign with a win or will Fernando Aznar's team - UD Melilla - cause an unlikely upset in the second round in front of their home fans at the Estadio Municipal Alvarez Claro?

Also Read | Mikel Arteta's Arsenal appointment opposed by Aubameyang, but not the player

MLI vs LET Dream11

MLI vs LET Dream11: Levante players depart for Melilla showdown

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic to reunite with ex-manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton?

MLI vs LET Dream11 prediction

MLI vs LET Dream11: UD Melilla predicted starting line-up

Oleaga (GK), Pepe, Mahanan, Garay, Carrion, Ceberio, Ortega, Deco, Ramos, Ruano, Sanchez.

MLI vs LET Dream11: Levante predicted starting line-up

Aitor (GK), Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc, Radoja, Bardhi, Campana, Mayoral, Morales, Melero.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti will take home THIS AMOUNT if Everton avoid relegation

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp sends heartening message to Neil Critchley at half-time during Carabao Cup QF

MLI vs LET Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Aitor

Defenders: Miramon, Mahanan, Garay (VC), Clerc

Midfielders: Radoja, Deco, Campana (C), Ortega

Forwards: Melero, Morales

Note - The MLI vs LET Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard? Who would Thierry Henry play with?