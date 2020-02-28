MLS 2020 Schedule, Preview And Upcoming Matches Ahead Of Historic 25th Season

The MLS 2020 schedule is out and the fans in North America will be looking at the MLS fixtures with high enthusiasm. The MLS upcoming matches will prove to be highly important throughout the season depending on the MLS 2020 schedule as teams from both conferences will compete for seven playoff spots and the all-important home-field advantage during the single-elimination postseason. Catch the preview and build up to the MLS 2020 schedule as well as the MLS fixtures below.

MLS 2020 schedule

The 25th season of the MLS will commence on February 29 and there are some key games in the first set of MLS fixtures. However, the MLS 2020 schedule will be the longest in the history of the tournament due to Inter Miami and Nashville FC making their inaugural debuts. Due to the surplus of MLS fixtures, it will offer the most expansive network television coverage in league history.

The final round of fixtures in the MLS 2020 schedule will end on October 4. The playoffs will begin in October 2020 and will end with MLS Cup 2020 on November 7, 2020.

MLS 2020 schedule for matchday 1

The MLS upcoming matches -

D.C United vs Colorado Rapids, February 29 (7 pm IST)

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution, February 29 (9 pm IST)

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy, February 29 (9 30pm IST)

San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC, February 29 (9 30pm IST)

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union, March 1 (00:00 am IST)

Orlando City SC vs Red Salt Lake, March 1 (00:00 am IST)

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United FC, March 1 ( 2: 30 am IST)

Columbus Crew SC vs New York City FC, March 1 (4:30 am IST)

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati, March 1 (6:30 am IST)

Seattle Sounders vs Chicago, March 1 (9 pm IST)

LA FC v Inter Miami, March 1 (11:30 pm IST)

Portland vs Minnesota, March 2 (1:30 am IST)

MLS 2020 Fixtures Format

The MLS 2020 schedule has been panned out in a way that each club in the MLS will play 34 MLS fixtures throughout the regular season, with 17 MLS fixtures at home and 17 MLS upcoming matches away. Teams will face conference opponents twice and play 10 MLS fixtures against non-conference opponents in the MLS upcoming matches. This means that every team will have three MLS fixtures against teams they will not face this year.

So not every schedule is made the same which means that the MLS 2020 schedule should be even more interesting. Stay tuned for the MLS upcoming matches in the near future with the MLS schedule.

