MLS Commissioner Says Inter Miami Won't Play At Fort Lauderdale For Long

Inter Miami CF made their MLS debut with a 1-0 loss to LAFC on Sunday. Mexican international Carlos Vela opened his 2020 MLS account with a stunning chip over Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Joel Robles to hand the visitors a deserving win on the opening day of the season. The David Beckham co-owned franchise will be expected to do great things in the MLS over the years with a host of football superstars linked to the franchise.

Also Read | Portsmouth vs Arsenal live streaming details, team news, FA Cup 5th Round schedule

David Beckham's Inter Miami CF make their MLS debut against LAFC on Sunday

The first coach.

The first roster.

The first game.



Our #InterMiamiCF debut is THIS Sunday. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 28, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid reportedly set to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next season

MLS Commissioner claims that Inter Miami won't play at Fort Lauderdale for long

While speaking to the Miami Herald, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said that, “I’ll be at the [home-opening] game on March 14, I think their temporary stadium will be terrific, and we hope to get the big stadium in downtown Miami over the finish line,” Garber said. “They’re going to play [in Fort Lauderdale] as long as they have to, but they are not going to stay in Fort Lauderdale. There will come a time where we’re going to have to push the envelope and get that deal finalized. We’ve been doing it for 10 years. This is a Miami team playing temporary in Fort Lauderdale. The training environment is state of the art, absolutely awe-inspiring. They need to move out of there, get their academy programs and USL teams playing there and they need to get downtown.”

Also Read | Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Lucas Tousart stuns Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in UCL

Also Read | Man City star Raheem Sterling's daughter sings Liverpool songs to MOCK father

David Beckham talks Inter Miami Stadium, MLS and other goals

🦩 The Inter Miami journey

🤝 Big-name signings

⚽ A women's team



A chat with David Beckham... pic.twitter.com/M4ZHKrvgiD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 27, 2020

Also Read | Man City keeps winning trophies amid bigger off-field fight