MLS Commissioner Says Inter Miami Won't Play At Fort Lauderdale For Long

Inter Miami CF made their MLS debut with a 1-0 loss to LAFC on Sunday. Mexican international Carlos Vela opened his 2020 MLS account with a stunning chip over Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Joel Robles to hand the visitors a deserving win on the opening day of the season. The David Beckham co-owned franchise will be expected to do great things in the MLS over the years with a host of football superstars linked to the franchise.
While speaking to the Miami Herald, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said that, “I’ll be at the [home-opening] game on March 14, I think their temporary stadium will be terrific, and we hope to get the big stadium in downtown Miami over the finish line,” Garber said. “They’re going to play [in Fort Lauderdale] as long as they have to, but they are not going to stay in Fort Lauderdale. There will come a time where we’re going to have to push the envelope and get that deal finalized. We’ve been doing it for 10 years. This is a Miami team playing temporary in Fort Lauderdale. The training environment is state of the art, absolutely awe-inspiring. They need to move out of there, get their academy programs and USL teams playing there and they need to get downtown.”
