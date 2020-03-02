MLS Highlights: Chicharito Draws Blank For LA Galaxy, Inter Miami Lose Debut Game

The 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season just saw its opening Matchday over the weekend. The MLS highlights saw debutants Inter Miami and Nashville SC lose as the usual top sides in North America scored their first win. Check out the MLS standings, MLS results and highlights from Matchday 1.

Also Read | MLS HIghlights, Preview And Upcoming Matches Ahead Of Historic 25th Season

MLS Standings: Eastern Conference

The MLS results in the East saw NY Red Bulls score a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati. Also, last season's conference finalists Atlanta United opened their new season with an impressive 2-1 win over the debutants Nashville SC. Last season's Eastern Conference winner Toronto FC kickstarted their new season with a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes, while Eastern heavyweights New York City FC succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Columbus Crew SC. Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact began their new season with a win over New England Revolution.

The David Beckham owned-Inter Miami lost 1-0 to Los Angeles FC. LAFC striker Carlos Vela started where he left last season with an impressive goal to ruin Inter Miami's MLS debut.

Also Read | MLS Results: Beckham's Inter Miami Fall 0-1 To LAFC In MLS Debut

MLS highlights: Carlos Vela stuns Inter Miami

MLS Standings: Eastern Conference points table

Week 1 is in the books. 📚 pic.twitter.com/8UCLHXxG7f — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 2, 2020

MLS Standings: Western Conference

MLS champions Seattle Sounders won 2-1 against Chicago Fire. Substitute attacker Jordan Borris scored a second-half brace to snatch all three points in the opening weekend. Fellow Western sides Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City, FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids all began their campaign with a win. Chicharito made his LA Galaxy debut but failed to hit the ground running as Galaxy were held 1-1 at Houston.

Also Read | MLS Results: Inter Miami Players Dance With Fans And Meet Beckham Ahead Of MLS Debut

MLS Standings: Western Conference points table

Thoughts after Week 1 in the West? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KavlGOKCJk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 2, 2020

Also Read | MLS Standings: Nashville Prepares For First MLS Season