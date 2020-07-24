MLS Is Back Tournament Results, Overall Standings, Round Of 16 Schedule

The MLS is Back Tournament has been successful in organising the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA. The competition that kicked off on July 8, will now host the round of 16 from Saturday, July 25, with the completion of group stage fixtures on July 24. As the tournament advances to the knockout round, here are the MLS is Back Tournament results, standings and MLS schedule.

Also Read | David Beckham's Inter Miami become first MLS franchise to lose first five games

MLS is Back Tournament highlights: Cincinnati win, Minnesota bag a point

FC Cincinnati took on NY Red Bulls on Thursday, defeating their opponents 2-0. While Yuya Kubo opened the scoring for Cincinnati just before the end of the first half, their lead was doubled by an own goal from Florian Valot in the second half. On the other hand, Minnesota's clash against Colorado ended in a 2-2 draw. Ethan Finlay bagged a brace for Minnesota, apart from strikes from Kei Kamara and Jonathan Lewis for Colorado.

MLS is Back Tournament highlights: Vancouver pick up a win, LA sides held

Group F rivals Chicago Fire came up against Vancouver Whitecaps, with the Whitecaps securing a 2-0 victory. Yordy Reyna and Cristian Dajome netted once each for Whitecaps to bag their first win in the competition, with the previous two games ending in defeats.

Meanwhile, the game between LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamos ended in a 1-1 draw, with Cristian Pavon scoring in injury time to cancel Darwin Quintero's strike in the initial minutes of the game. The game between LAFC and Portland Timbers ended in a four-goal thriller. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored for Timbers, with Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mark-Anthony Kaye scoring to ensure that LAFC bagged a point from the clash.

Also Read | MLS is Back Tournament results: San Jose claim top spot, Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver

MLS is Back Tournament highlights: Columbus the most successful team

Columbus emerged as the most successful team in the competition. The Group E side won three games in succession to claim nine points in the MLS is Back Tournament standings, the most by a team. Meanwhile, Portland Timbers, Orlando City and Philadelphia have managed seven points reach, winning twice, with one game ending in a draw. New entrants Inter Miami had a miserable tournament, as they failed to register a single win throughout the group stage.

Also Read | MLS delays Charlotte, St Louis, Sacramento due to pandemic

MLS is Back Tournament highlights: MLS schedule

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact - July 25, Saturday, 8 pm ET (Sunday, 5.30 am IST)

Philadelphia vs New England - July 25, Saturday, 5.30 pm ET (Sunday, 8 am IST)

Toronto FC vs NYC FC - July 26, Sunday, 8.30 pm ET (Monday, 6 am IST)

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps - July 26, Sunday, 11 pm ET (Monday, 8.30 am IST)

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake - July 27, Monday, 8.30 pm ET (Tuesday, 6 am IST)

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC - July 27, Monday, 11 pm ET (Tuesday, 8.30 am IST)

Columbus vs Minnesota - July 28, Tuesday, 8 pm ET (Wednesday, 5.30 am IST)

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati - July 28, Tuesday, 10.30 pm ET (Wednesday, 8 am IST)

Also Read | MLS is Back Tournament results as Sporting KC win, DC vs NE & RSL vs MIN end in draws

Image courtesy: Orlando City, Montreal Impact Twitter