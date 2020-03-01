The Debate
PT Vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And MLS Standings

Football News

PT vs MU Dream11 prediction: Portland Timbers take on the Minnesota United in their first game of the Major League Soccer season on Sunday (Monday IST) at home

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
pt vs mu dream11

Portland Timbers take on Minnesota United in the 13th match of the Major League Soccer (MLS 2020) season on Sunday (Monday IST). The game is set to be played at the Providence Park, Portland. The match commences at 6:00 AM (IST).

Also Read: Sporting KC Beats Whitecaps 3-1 In Season Opener

PT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: PT vs MU Dream11 team preview

Portland Timbers kick off their MLS campaign by hosting the Minnesota United. Both teams will look to kick start their campaign with a winning note. Portland enter the match as favourites on the back of their home support. However, Minnesota United have won three out the last four fixtures between these two teams.

Also Read: Alanis' Stoppage-time Goal Helps Earthquakes Tie Toronto 2-2

PT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: PT vs MU Dream11 team injured and suspended players

  • PT: Jeff Attinella, Andres Flores, Bill Tuiloma, Marvin Loria, Andy Polo and Jaroslaw Niezgoda
  • MU: Brent Kallman

PT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: PT vs MU Dream11 team predicted XIs

  • PT: Clarke; Villafana, Zuparic, Mabiala, Moreira; D Chara, Paredes; Blanco, Valeri, Y Chara; Ebobisse
  • MU: Miller; Gasper, Boxall, Opara, Metanire; Gregus, Alonso; Lod, Molino, Finlay; Amarilla

PT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: PT vs MU Dream11 top picks

S Blanco and Jeremy Ebobisse are must-haves in your Dream11 side considering their form. Ethan Finlay and Kevin Molino are also expected to rake in points against in the PT vs MU clash. J Moreira is also amongst PT vs MU Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Ugly Face Of Bayern Munich Says 'ashamed' Rummenigge Over Hoffenheim Banner

PT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: PT vs MU Dream11 top picks for Captain and Vice-Captain

  • Captain – Kevin Molino, Jeremy Ebobisse
  • Vice-Captain – Ethan Finlay, J Moreira
  • Kevin Molino and Jeremy Ebobisse will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: PT vs MU Dream11 Team

PT vs MU Dream11 Prediction

  • PT are likely to beat Minnesota United.

 

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read: Hyndman's Goal Helps Atlanta Spoil Nashville's MLS Debut 2-1

Published:
COMMENT
