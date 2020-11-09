MLS Playoff Picture, Play-in Games, Round 1 Fixtures And Road To MLS CUP Finals

The Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season has come to an end after a wild decision day, with 18 teams now set to battle for the MLS Cup. In what was a season largely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a record 10 teams have made the postseason from the MLS Eastern Conference, while Philadelphia Union snapped up the home advantage by lifting the Supporters' Shield. Here's a look at the MLS playoff picture, schedule and other details for the upcoming postseason.

MLS playoff picture: Who qualified for the MLS playoffs from the Eastern Conference?

Of the 10 teams that made it to the postseason, six will straight qualify for Round 1, while the other four will have to feature in a play-in game to secure safe passage. While Philadelphia have clinched top seeding, Toronto FC and Columbus Crew clinched the next two slots, followed by Orlando City, New York City FC and New York Red Bulls. Nashville and New England Revolution occupied spots seven and eight, while Montreal Impact and Inter Miami CF edged out D.C. United and Chicago Fire FC to clinch the remaining two places in the MLS eastern conference. The play in matches will now see Montreal ace off against New England, while Inter Miami will take on Nashville.

MLS playoff schedule: Eastern Conference Play-In Matches

(8) New England Revolution vs. (9) Montreal Impact

(7) Nashville SC vs. (10) Inter Miami CF

Round One Fixtures

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. lower-seeded Play-In winner

(2) Toronto FC vs. higher-seeded Play-In winner

(3) Columbus Crew SC vs. (6) New York Red Bulls

(4) Orlando City SC vs. (5) NYCFC

MLS playoff picture: Who qualified for the playoffs from the MLS Western Conference?

Sporting Kansas City topped the MLS Western Conference, with Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers and Minnesota United making the top four seeds. Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes made the playoffs, with playoff positions being awarded on the basis of points per game due to cancelled matches amidst the pandemic. The eight playoffs spots were decided before the action-packed Decision day, which meant the Western Conference played host to no late drama.

MLS playoff schedule: Western Conference Round 1

1) Sporting Kansas City vs. (8) San Jose Earthquakes

(2) Seattle Sounders vs. (7) LAFC

(3) Portland Timbers vs. (6) FC Dallas

(4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Colorado Rapids

(Image Courtesy: Nani, LAFC, Seattle Sounders, Philadelphia Union Instagram)