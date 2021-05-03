MLS Results, highlights: Seattle FC Trounce LA Galaxy, New England Revs Down Atlanta

Although LA Galaxy had begun the 2021 MLS season as one of the league’s most improved teams, the Seattle Sounders showed the Galaxy how far they still have to go. Meanwhile, Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw against Nashville SC. Here's a look at the MLS results and Sunday's MLS highlights following the round of games on matchday 3.

MLS highlights for Week 3

The NY Red Bulls kicked off week 3 in the MLS with a win over Chicago Fire as goals from Cristian Casseres and Caden Clark earned Gerhart Struber his first win of the season. Real Salt Lake also continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. Freddy Juarez's side now have two wins from as many games and currently third in the Western Conference MLS standings, making it very crucial amongst Sunday's MLS results.

Here's how it's shaping up in the East: pic.twitter.com/lFVJykkwPk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 3, 2021

Montreal were held to a goalless draw against Columbus while Houston Dynamo were held to a 1-1 draw against LAFC. The New England Revs moved to the top of the Eastern Conference MLS standings with a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. Orlando City moved into third with their 3-0 success over Cincinnati. New York City FC grabbed their second win of the season and moved into second place on the table with a 2-0 triumph over 10-man Philadelphia Union.

How's it looking out West? ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/IduQ3TF8Z6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 3, 2021

Newbies Austin FC also continued their impressive start in the MLS by recording a 1-0 win over Minnesota. Nashville and Inter Miami, however, played out a goalless draw at the Nissan Stadium. Seattle Sounders moved to the top in the Western Conference with their 3-0 thrashing of LA Galaxy amongst top MLS scores. It was the first defeat the Galaxy suffered after having won two of their opening games in the league.

Ruidiaz nets his second of the night in the closing moments! #SEAvLA pic.twitter.com/bkSHABMWEA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 3, 2021

Full list of MLS scores and results on matchday 3

NY Red Bulls 2-0 Chicago

Real Salt Lake 3-1 Sporting KC

Montreal 0-0 Columbus

Houston Dynamo 1-1 LAFC

New England 2-1 Atlanta United

Orlando City 3-0 Cincinatti

Philadephia 0-2 NYCFC

Minnesota 0-1 Austin

FC Dallas 4-1 Portland

San Jose 4-1 DC United

Nashville 0-0 Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders 3-0 LA Galaxy

Vancouver 0-1 Colorado

MLS Schedule for Week 4

Friday, May 7

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose

Saturday, May 8

Chicago vs Philadelphia

NY Red Bulls vs Toronto FC

Nashville vs New England

Colombus vs DC United

Vancouver vs Montreal

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo

Orlando City vs NYC FC

LA Galaxy vs LAFC

Colorado vs Minnesota

Sunday, May 9

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Portland vs Seattle Sounders

Sporting KC vs Austin

