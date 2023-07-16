MLS Results: Kacper Przybyłko Scores In 90th Minute, Fire Edge Toronto 1-0

Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Przybyłko used an assist from Miguel Navarro to score his fourth goal of the season. Chris Brady saved one shot to help the Fire (8-7-8) hold Toronto without a goal in three straight matches for the first time in club history. Chicago has two wins and a tie in the last three meetings after going 0-11-3 in the previous 14.

Sean Johnson made four saves in his first start for Toronto (3-11-10) since June 10. Johnson left the club to play for the United States in Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.

The Fire have won three in a row and five of their last six after winning just three times in the first 17 matches. Chicago has won three straight matches just one other time since the start of the 2018 season.

Toronto has lost six in a row and been outscored 12-1. The club had used a league-high 34 players this season entering the match.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Toronto will host CF Montreal. Chicago will host Orlando City.