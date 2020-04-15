MLS Says Mid-May Return 'highly Unlikely', Could Resume Later With Shorter Format

Major League Soccer (MLS) released a statement on Tuesday casting fresh doubts over the possibility of resuming the 2020 season by mid-May. MLS was forced to abandon the current season in March after coronavirus began spreading thick and fast in the United States. While the league targetted a return in the month of May, it now faces a challenge to delay the season further and still try to finish it in time. The MLS return, therefore, is clouded in doubt for now.

Coronavirus in US: MLS return to be further delayed?

'Major League Soccer continues to regularly evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it will affect our plans for the 2020 season,' the statement read. 'Although we hoped to return to play in mid-May, that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health authorities.'

MLS Statement on Return to Play pic.twitter.com/BKuFw9Mb17 — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 14, 2020

The 2020 MLS season commenced on February 28 and is scheduled to run through the month of October. However, after only two match weeks, the officials had to suspend the season to prevent the spread of outbreak within the league and in the MLS community. The statement which was released on MLS Communications' social media handles, further addressed that the officials are contemplating a return to action with a shorter season in order to conclude the 2020 season within the stipulated time frame.

MLS return: A shorter format to be introduced?

The statement read, 'Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so.'

'We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play. As we have throughout this process, we will update our fans with every decision, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this extremely challenging time.'

Just like MLS, the other sporting leagues in the US were also forced to suspend all activities due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus. The NBA and NHL had their seasons halted while MLB was forced to delay its spring training. The NFL season, which starts in September 2020, could potentially be postponed, especially after the 2020 NFL Draft and the off-season shifted to a virtual format.

The United States remains the worst-affected nation with coronavirus. The country has over 610,000 confirmed cases with a death toll over 25,000.

