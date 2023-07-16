MLS Scores: Opoku Leads Montreal Over Charlotte 2-0 In Debut With Club

Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor scored two minutes apart in the first half to spark CF Montreal to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Opoku, acquired from Los Angeles FC on July 5, found the net unassisted in the 29th minute to give Montreal (9-12-2) the lead in his debut. Opoku had two goals and two assists in 13 starts and 19 appearances for the defending champions before the trade.

Offor made it 2-0, using an assist from Joel Waterman to score his fourth of the campaign.

Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save to earn his ninth clean sheet of the season for Montreal. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte (6-9-8).

Montreal picked up a victory to snap a three-match losing streak for a third time this season. The club hasn’t dropped four in a row since 2020.

Charlotte saw a streak of five straight draws come to an end. It was the club’s longest unbeaten run. The last team to play six straight draws was the Chicago Fire in 2014. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw earlier this season. Charlotte falls to 0-3-1 in matches played in Canada.

Montreal had lost two straight matches by 1-0 scores. The club has never been blanked three straight times at home.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, Charlotte will travel to play Inter Miami. Montreal will travel to play Toronto FC.