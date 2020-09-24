MLS Standings, Highlights, Latest Scores And Upcoming Schedule

Los Angeles FC ran riots at the Banc of California Stadium, humiliating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6-0. Besides that, Chicago Fire FC overcame the Houston Dynamo challenge, scoring four past them while conceding none. Here are the detailed MLS standings, scores update and MLS highlights.

MLS highlights: LAFC humiliate Vancouver, Chicago defeat Houston

The game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC was arguably Los Angeles FC's best performance in the competition in the MLS regular season. Dejan Jakovic opened the scoring within two minutes of the game, followed by a brace from Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Moreover, Uruguayan midfielder Diego Rossi also scored once. Interestingly, Vancouver were to blame more than Los Angeles FC's splendid performance, as they also conceded own goals twice. Los Angeles FC now move up the fifth spot in the MLS regular season's Western Conference.

Chicago have had a dismal campaign this season, occupying the 12th spot in the MLS regular season. However, their past performance in the MLS regular season, in no way proved a deterrent in their sensational display against Houston Dynamo. Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran and CJ Sapond scored once each to move up the 12th spot, ahead of Inter Miami and DC United.

MLS highlights: Real Salt Lake overcome LA Galaxy challenge

The Western conference saw Los Angeles Galaxy take on Real Salt Lake in a game that began close-edged but ended in the latter's favour. Despite going goalless in the first half, Red Salt Lake turned up the heat in the final 45 minutes to bag an all-important three points. Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach netted once each, while the backline ensured no opportunity for LA Galaxy to net past the goalkeeper.

MLS 2020 schedule

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo - Saturday, September 27 (Sunday, 1 am according to IST)

New York City FC vs Cincinnati - Saturday, September 27 (Sunday, 4.30 am according to IST)

DC United vs New England - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 4.30 am according to IST)

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 4.30 am according to IST)

Toronto FC vs Colombus Crew SC - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 5 am according to IST)

Chicago Fire FC vs Atlanta United - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 5 am according to IST)

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 5 am according to IST)

Minnesota United FC vs Real Salt Lake - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 5 am according to IST)

FC Dallas vs Orlando City - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 6 am according to IST)

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 6.30 am according to IST)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Portland Timbers - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 7.30 am according to IST)

Los Angeles FC vs San Jose - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 8 am according to IST)

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders - Sunday, September 28 (Monday, 8 am according to IST)

Image courtesy: LAFC/ Real Salt Lake Twitter