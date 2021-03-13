MLV Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Quick links:
Melbourne Victory (MLV) and Adelaide United (ADL) will collide in the upcoming match of the A-League on Saturday, March 13 at 7:10 PM local time (1:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands, Australia. Here is our MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction, top picks and MLV vs ADL Dream11 team.
Adelaide United are currently at the fifth spot of the A-League standings with sixteen points. Tomi Juric and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing four (one draw). Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are at the basement (12th) spot of the table with seven points and a win-loss record of 2-7 (one draw).
Max Crocombe, Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield, Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman, Rudy Gestede
James Delianov, Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain, Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran, Tomi Juric
Considering the recent form of the teams, our MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction is that Adelaide United will come out on top in this contest.
The Head Coach is backing his players to be mentally ready to host Adelaide United, in what will be a fierce encounter at @MarvelStadiumau #MVFC #Since05— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) March 11, 2021
Note: The above MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction, MLV vs ADL Dream11 team, probable MLV vs ADL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLV vs ADL Dream11 team and MLV vs ADL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.