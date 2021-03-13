MLV Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Melbourne Victory (MLV) and Adelaide United (ADL) will collide in the upcoming match of the A-League on Saturday, March 13 at 7:10 PM local time (1:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands, Australia. Here is our MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction, top picks and MLV vs ADL Dream11 team.

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction: MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction and preview

Adelaide United are currently at the fifth spot of the A-League standings with sixteen points. Tomi Juric and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing four (one draw). Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are at the basement (12th) spot of the table with seven points and a win-loss record of 2-7 (one draw).

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction: MLV vs ADL Dream11 team and schedule

Australia date and time: Saturday, March 13 at 7:10 PM

India date and time: Saturday, March 13 at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Docklands, Australia

MLV vs ADL live: MLV vs ADL probable playing 11

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction: Melbourne Victory probable playing 11

Max Crocombe, Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield, Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman, Rudy Gestede

MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction: Adelaide United probable playing 11

James Delianov, Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain, Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran, Tomi Juric

MLV vs ADL live: MLV vs ADL Dream11 team, top picks

Melbourne Victory: Adama Traore, Jake Brimmer, Rudy Gestede

Adelaide United: Michael Jakobsen, Stefan Mauk, Tomi Juric

MLV vs ADL Match prediction: MLV vs ADL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Max Crocombe

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Adama Traore, Storm Roux

Midfielders: Jake Brimmer, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran

Forwards: Tomi Juric, Al Hassan Toure, Rudy Gestede

MLV vs ADL team: MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction is that Adelaide United will come out on top in this contest.

The Head Coach is backing his players to be mentally ready to host Adelaide United, in what will be a fierce encounter at @MarvelStadiumau #MVFC #Since05 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) March 11, 2021

Note: The above MLV vs ADL Dream11 prediction, MLV vs ADL Dream11 team, probable MLV vs ADL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLV vs ADL Dream11 team and MLV vs ADL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Melbourne Victory/ Twitter