MLV Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Melbourne Victory will come up against Brisbane Roar FC in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Here is the MLV vs BRB Dream11 match prediction, schedule, preview, team news, MLV vs BRB playing 11 and other details of the match.
Venue: Bankwest Stadium
Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Time: 3 PM IST
Working for Wednesday #MVFC pic.twitter.com/J39AZdCElD— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) July 27, 2020
Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar will be looking to secure an all-important win in the game coming off from a defeat. Melbourne Victory occupy the 10th spot in the A-League table, having bagged 20 points in 22 games. On the other hand, Brisbane Roar occupy the fourth spot in the competition with 40 points to their credit. Melbourne were defeated by Western United FC in the previous clash, while Brisbane lost against Adelaide United, conceding once.
Melbourne Victory: Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Matthew Sutton, Brendan White, Storm Roux, James Donachie, Tim Hoogland, Benjamin Carrigan, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, So Nishikawa, Jakob Poulsen, Robbie Kruse, Birkan Kirdar, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Josh Hope, Elvis Kamsoba, Migjen Basha, Marcos Rojas, Anthony Lesiotis, Brandon Lauton, Jay Barnett, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Joshua Vargas, Kenjok Athiu, Ola Toivonen, Lleyton Brooks, Leigh Broxham, Andrew Nabbout
Brisbane Roar FC: Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O’Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O’Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald
Goalkeeper: Jamie Young
Defenders: Corey Brown, Daniel Bowles, Adama Traoré, James Donachie
Midfielders: Bradden Inman (c), Elvis Kamsoba, Marcos Rojas
Forwards: Scott McDonald (vc), Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Andrew Nabbout
Melbourne Victory: Andrew Nabbout, Elvis Kamsoba
Brisbane Roar FC: Scott McDonald, Bradden Inman
Despite the recent form in the league, Melbourne Victory have a better head-to-head against Brisbane Roar and are the favourites in the game.
