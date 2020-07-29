MLV Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Melbourne Victory will come up against Brisbane Roar FC in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Here is the MLV vs BRB Dream11 match prediction, schedule, preview, team news, MLV vs BRB playing 11 and other details of the match.

Also Read | CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, A-League live

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: MLV vs BRB live schedule

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Time: 3 PM IST

MLV vs BRB live: MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar will be looking to secure an all-important win in the game coming off from a defeat. Melbourne Victory occupy the 10th spot in the A-League table, having bagged 20 points in 22 games. On the other hand, Brisbane Roar occupy the fourth spot in the competition with 40 points to their credit. Melbourne were defeated by Western United FC in the previous clash, while Brisbane lost against Adelaide United, conceding once.

Also Read | Western Utd edge Victory 2-1 in the A-League Melbourne derby

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: MLV vs BRB Dream11 team news

Melbourne Victory: Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Matthew Sutton, Brendan White, Storm Roux, James Donachie, Tim Hoogland, Benjamin Carrigan, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, So Nishikawa, Jakob Poulsen, Robbie Kruse, Birkan Kirdar, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Josh Hope, Elvis Kamsoba, Migjen Basha, Marcos Rojas, Anthony Lesiotis, Brandon Lauton, Jay Barnett, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Joshua Vargas, Kenjok Athiu, Ola Toivonen, Lleyton Brooks, Leigh Broxham, Andrew Nabbout

Brisbane Roar FC: Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O’Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O’Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: MLV vs BRB playing 11

Goalkeeper: Jamie Young

Defenders: Corey Brown, Daniel Bowles, Adama Traoré, James Donachie

Midfielders: Bradden Inman (c), Elvis Kamsoba, Marcos Rojas

Forwards: Scott McDonald (vc), Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Andrew Nabbout

Also Read | Sydney FC secures 1st place in A-League without playing

MLV vs BRB live: MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction and top picks

Melbourne Victory: Andrew Nabbout, Elvis Kamsoba

Brisbane Roar FC: Scott McDonald, Bradden Inman

MLV vs BRB Dream11 match prediction

Despite the recent form in the league, Melbourne Victory have a better head-to-head against Brisbane Roar and are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction, live stream, H2H, A-League live info

Note: The MLV vs BRB Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Melbourne Victory Twitter