MLV Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Melbourne Victory (MLV) and Brisbane Roar (BRB) will collide in the upcoming game of the A-League on Saturday, January 2 at 1:40 PM IST. The game will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park) in Melbourne, Australia. Here is our MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction, top picks and MLV vs BRB Dream11 team.

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory will play their first A-League match on Saturday. Before the start of the season, Grant Brebner’s team were playing in the AFC Champions League, where they were eliminated in the 16th round by eventual champions Ulsan Hyundai FC. Brebner has made some changes in the squad ahead of the Brisbane Roar clash.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, have played their opening match on Tuesday, losing to Melbourne City FC (0-1). According to reports, the team could continue with the 4-4-2 formation, which was a huge boon for them in the AFC Champions League, where they reached the knockout stages.

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: MLV vs BRB Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2020

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park), Melbourne, Australia

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: MLV vs BRB Squad

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: Melbourne Victory squad

Matt Acton, Max Crocombe, Ryan Shotton, Nick Ansell, Dylan Ryan, Aaron Anderson, Adama Traoré, So Nishikawa, Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Jay Barnett, Jacob Butterfield, Jake Brimmer, Brandon Lauton, Jack Palazzolo, Birkan Kirdar, Gianluca Iannucci, Robbie Kruse, Callum McManaman, Marco Rojas, Elvis Kamsoba, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Lleyton Brooks, Rudy Gestede, Ben Folami

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: Brisbane Roar squad

Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Corey Brown, Josh Brindell-South, Izaack Powell, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Jack Hingert, Kai Trewin, Danny Kim, Alex Parsons, Rahmat Akbari, Jesse Daley, George Mells, Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki, Joe Champness, Jai Ingham, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Masato Kudo, Scott McDonald

MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction: MLV vs BRB Dream11 team, top picks

Melbourne Victory: Aaron Anderson, Robbie Kruse, Elvis Kamsoba

Brisbane Roar: Macaulay Gillesphey, Jay O'Shea, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

MLV vs BRB Match prediction: MLV vs BRB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jamie Young

Defenders: Macaulay Gillesphey, Corey Brown, Jack Hingert, Aaron Anderson

Midfielders: Jay O'Shea, Robbie Kruse, Marco Rojas

Forwards: Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Elvis Kamsoba, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio

MLV vs BRB team: MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Melbourne Victory are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction, MLV vs BRB Dream11 team, probable MLV vs BRB playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLV vs BRB Dream11 team and MLV vs BRB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Brisbane Roar/Twitter