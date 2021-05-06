MLV Vs MAC Dream11: Melbourne Victory Vs Macarthur FC Prediction And Team News

Melbourne Victory will square off against Macarthur FC in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday, May 6. The Australian domestic league match will take place at the AAMI Park with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM AST( 2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the MLV vs MAC Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

MLV vs MAC Match Preview

Melbourne Victory starts the match following an inconsistent run of performances with the hosts recording two wins, two loss and one draw in their last five outings. Heading into the game after playing out a stalemate draw against Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory finds themselves slotted 11th on the league table. They have recorded four wins this season while playing out three draws and losing 12 games so far and will be eager to pocket three points on Thursday.

Macarthur FC on the other hand managed to shrug off their consecutive losses against Brisbane Roar Fc and Adelaide United by going on to recording three straight draws against Newcastle Jets, Melbourne City FC with their last outing against Perth Glory also ending in a 0-0 draw. Failing to win their last five matches, the visitors are left stranded and away from the top four as Macarthur FC occupies the sixth spot on the A-League standings with 29 points from 20 games this season. The visitors will be aiming to convert those draws into wins as they look to cement a Championship playoff spot by registering their ninth win of the season.

MLV vs MAC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- M. Derbyshire or J. Brimmer

Vice-Captain- R. Gestede or Benat

MLV vs MAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A. Federici

Defenders –S. Roux, M. Milligan, A. Traore-II, A. Susnjar

Midfielders – C. Manaman, Benat, J. Brimmer, D. Genreau

Strikers –R. Gestede, M. Derbyshire

MLV vs MAC Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect the match to end in a draw and predict both teams to split points at the end of the match.

Prediction- Melbourne Victory 1-1 Macarthur FC

Note: The above MLV vs MAC Dream11 prediction, MLV vs MAC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLV vs MAC Dream11 Team and MLV vs MAC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.