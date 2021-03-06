MLV Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League 2021 Match Preview

A Melbourne Derby awaits us in the A-League on Saturday as Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City lock horns over the weekend. The match is set to be at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday, March 6 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:40 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLV vs MLC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and among other details of this match.

Preview ahead of MLV vs MLC live game

Melbourne Victory have been very inconsistent in their recent outing as they walk into the match after pocketing only one win in their last five games. They ended their three-match losing streak by registering a 2-0 victory over Wellington Pheonix but faulted to capitalize on the opportunity, losing their latest outing 3-4 to Western United. Currently slotted at the bottom of the table, the hosts will be aiming to turn their fortunes around and get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Melbourne City FC, on the other hand, will walk into the match following two back-to-back victories against the Sydney outfits. After suffering from three consecutive defeats in their last matches, they have bounced back in style with a 3-2 win over Sydney FC and followed it up with a 0-2 victory against Western Sydney Wanderers FC in their latest outing. Currently, slotted seventh on the A-League table, a win on Saturday will propel them into the top four as they look to continue building on the momentum and register their third win in a row

MLV vs MLC Playing 11s (predicted)

Melbourne Victory - Max Crocombe, Aaron Anderson, Nick Ansell, Adama Traore, Storm Roux, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami.

Melbourne City - Tom Glover, Ben Garuccio, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Florin Berenguer, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren.

MLV vs MLC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Max Crocombe

Defenders- Storm Roux, Scott Jamieson, Adama Traore, Curtis Good

Midfielders- Jacob Butterfield, Craig Noone, Jake Brimmer, Marco Tilio

Strikers- Jamie Maclaren (C), Ben Folami (VC)

MLV vs MLC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Ben Folami or Craig Noone

Vice-Captain- Jamie Maclaren or Jake Brimmer

MLV vs MLC Match Prediction

Given the poor form of Melbourne Victory FC, we expect Melbourne City FC to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Melbourne Victory FC 0-2 Melbourne City FC

Note: The above MLV vs MLC Dream11 prediction, MLV vs MLC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLV vs MLC Dream11 Team and MLV vs MLC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.