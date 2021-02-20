MLV Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Live Stream And Other Info

Melbourne Victory square off against Newcastle Jets in their next Australia domestic league game on Sunday. The match is slated to be played at the Rectangular Stadium on Sunday, February 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLV vs NJ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details. The MLV vs NJ live streaming can be found on MyFootball App.

MLV vs NJ live: MLV vs NJ Dream11 match preview

Melbourne Victory are one of the worst-performing teamas in the A-League this season, having won only one game so far. The hosts have managed to pocket only four points from six games as they sit at 12th on the A-League table, being at par with 11th- ranked Wellington Pheonix. Walking into the match following a three-match winless run, Grant Brener's side suffered from two consecutive defeats against Brisbane Roar FC and Western Sydney Wanderers FC. The hosts face tough opposition in Newcastle Jets on Sunday and will have to fight hard against an in-form team if they wish to pocket any points from this tie.

Also Read Zlatan Ibrahimovic Subject To Ethnic Abuse During Europa League Clash In Belgrade

Newcastle are currently on a four-match unbeaten run as they saw their last A-League outing end in a stalemate against Brisbane Roar FC. Currently, slotted at eighth on the table, Craig Deans' men have recorded two wins, two draws, and suffered from four defeats in eight outings while collecting 8 points in the season. A win on Sunday will help the visitors break into the top six of the table as they look to make it five matches unbeaten this season

MLV vs NJ Playing 11s (probable)

Melbourne Victory FC - Max Crocombe, Storm Roux, Nick Ansell, Adama Traore, Aaron Anderson, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas, Ben Folami.

Also Read Delayed Trial Of Women V US Soccer Pushed Back To June 15

Newcastle Jets - Jack Duncan, John Koutroumbis, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Connor O'Toole, Lachlan Jackson, Kosta Petratos, Steven Ugarkovic, Ramy Najjarine, Angus Thurgate, Valentino Yuel, Roy O'Donovan.

MLV vs NJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Jack Duncan

Defenders - Adama Traore, Connor O'Toole, Aaron Anderson, Lachlan Jackson

Midfielders - Angus Thurgate, Jake Brimmer, Steven Ugarkovic, Callum McManaman

Striker s- Ben Folami, Roy O'Donovan

Also Read Sancho Transfer: Man United Could Sign Dortmund Youngster For Lesser Amount Next Summer

MLV vs NJ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Roy O'Donovan or Callum McManaman

Vice-Captain - Ben Folami or Steven Ugarkovic

MLV vs NJ Match Prediction

Given the team's current form, we expect Newcastle Jets to win this game and walk away with three points at the AAMI Park on Sunday.

Also Read Gareth Bale Open To Real Madrid Reunion Despite Public Conflict With Zidane, Claims Agent

Prediction - Melbourne Victory 0-2 Newcastle Jets

Note: The above MLV vs NJ Dream11 prediction, MLV vs NJ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLV vs NJ Dream11 Team and MLV vs NJ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.