MLV Vs SE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Asian Champions League Match Preview

Melbourne Victory takes on FC Seoul in their next AFC Champions League match on Thursday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan at 6:30 PM IST. Have a look at our MLV vs SE Dream11 prediction, MLV vs SE match prediction, and other details of the game

📊 Here’s how Group E is looking after last night’s games 👀



🤔 Who are you backing to join Beijing FC in the Round of 16?#ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/1ddmfuhlg2 — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) December 1, 2020

MLV vs SE live: Match Preview

The Asain Champions League Group E is a crucial game for both the teams as the winners will finish second in their respective Asian Champions League group. The Australian side will look to defeat FC Seoul who are currently slotted in a better position as a draw will also be sufficient for the South Koren side to progress in the knockout stages of the tournament. Both the sides last met in February where Park Chu-Young helped FC Seoul register a 1 – 0 victory against the Australian team at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Squads for MLV vs SE Dream11 team

FC Seoul- Sang-Hun Yu, Han-Been Yang, Jin-Wook Jung, Jong-Beom Baek, Hwang Hyun-Soo, Osmar, Ju Se-Jong, Yun Young-Sun, Jonggy Yoon, Hyun-Cheol Jung, Sang-Heui Kang, Seok-Yeong Jo, Yu-Min Yang, Kim Won-Gun, Adriano, Ikromjon Alibaev, Go Yo-Han, Won-Sik Kim, Jinya Kim, Yun Ju-Tae, Ohyeon Cha, Chan-Hee Han, Jin-Seong Kim, Ko Kwang-Min, Min-Soo Kim, Jin-hyung Song, Han Seung-Gyu, Ki Sung-Yueng, Joo-Sung Kim, Park Chu-Young, Young-Wook Cho, Seung-Jae Lee, Lee In-Gyu, Seong-Yoon Gwon, Jung Han-Min, Min-Gyu Oh

Melbourne Victory- Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami, Nicholas Sette, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Nuh Sehavdic, Lleyton Brooks, Marco Rojas, Elvis Kamsoba, Birkan Kirdar, Callum McManaman, Jacob Butterfield, Jake Brimmer, Brandon Lauton, Jay Barnett, Joshua Varga, Adama Traoré, Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Dylan Ryan, Aaron Anderson, Nick Ansell, SoNishikawa, Andrew Visciglio, Max Crocombe, Matt Acton, Marko Bulic

MLV vs SE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Matt Acton

Defenders – Adama Traoré, Hwang Hyun-soo, Marco Rojas,

Midfielders – Leigh Broxham, Osmar, Jin-Seong Kim, Ko Kwang-Min, Brandon Lauton

Forwards – Yun Ju-tae, Park Chu-Young

MLV vs SE Dream11 prediction

The winner of Thursday's game will progress through for the knockout stages alongside Beijing Guoan. Melbourne Victory walk into the match after a disappointing draw against Chiangrai United while Seoul start with a rather comfortable position compared to Melbourne. We expect the South Korean side to get the better of Melbourne Victory.

Note: The MLV vs SE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MLV vs SE playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.