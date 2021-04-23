MLV Vs SYW Dream11: Melbourne Victory Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction, Team News

Melbourne Victory (MLV) will play host to Western Sydney Wanderers (SYW) on Friday, April 23, with the opportunity to move off the bottom of the A-League standings. The game between the two sides is scheduled to commence at the Marvel Stadium at 7:05 PM ACT (2:35 PM IST). Here's a look at our MLV vs SYW Dream11 prediction, team and top picks ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League matchday 18 game preview

Melbourne Victory are currently at the foot of the A-League table, with 11 points from 16 games. Amid their torrid run in the Australian top division this season, Victory decided to sack Grant Brebner following the shambolic 7-0 loss against Melbourne City FC last week. Tony Popovic has been appointed Melbourne Victory’s new head coach from next season. However, the hosts will still be looking to finish the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney Wanderers are in sixth place on the A-League table, with 25 points from 18 games. Carl Robinson's side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brisbane Roar last Friday and will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face struggling Victory.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news, injuries and probable starting line-ups

For Melbourne Victory, Adama Traore is suspended as he picked up a red card in the defeat against Melbourne City. Western Sydney Wanderers have no injuries heading into this fixture.

Predicted starting line-up for Melbourne Victory - Acton; Roux, Anderson, Ryan, Lauton; Butterfield, Barnett, Brimmer; Kamsoba, Folami, Kruse.

Predicted starting line-up for Western Sydney Wanderers - Margush; Gordon, McGowan, Mourdoukoutas; Russell, Baccus, Dorrans, Aquilina; Ibini-Isei, Yeboah, Cox.

MLV vs SYW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Margush

Defenders - McGowan, Roux, Anderson

Midfielders - Butterfield, Baccus (C), Dorrans, Brimmer (VC)

Forwards - Ibini-Isei, Cox, Folami

MLV vs SYW Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Melbourne Victory - Jake Brimmer has scored four goals for Melbourne Victory this season. Anderson has looked solid in defence and could rack up a few points with his tackling and interceptions.

Top picks for Western Sydney Wanderers - Baccus has been extremely consistent off late and will get points through his tackling and passing as well. Simon Cox has scored two goals this season. Goalkeeper Daniel Margush also made five saves in the Wanderers' last game.

MLV vs SYW Dream11 prediction

We predict a 2-1 win for the visitors as Melbourne Victory have had multiple defensive issues all season.

Note: The aforementioned MLV vs SYW Dream11 team is created on the basis of our own analysis. Our MLV vs SYW Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers Instagram