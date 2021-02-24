MLV Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Preview

Melbourne Victory are set to lock horns against Wellington Phoenix in their upcoming A-League game on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at the AAMI Park on February 24 with the kickoff set for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MLV vs WEL Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11 among other details of the match.

MLV vs WEL live: MLV vs WEL Dream11 match preview

Both teams walk into the match as the bottom-most placed teams on the A-League table as Melbourne VIctory currently occupy their 12th spot on the A-league standings this so far. They have managed to pocket only 1 win from seven games this season while drawing one and losing five. Sitting with four points from seven games, the hosts will start the match following 2 straight defeats with their last outing ending in a 1-0 loss to Brisbane Roar. Grant Brebner's men will see the match against another inconsistent side like Wellington Pheonix as an opportunity to walk away with three points and pocket their second win of the season.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, have done comparatively better than their opponents as they walk into the match following a 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers FC in their last A-League outing. Currently slotted just a position above Melbourne Victory, the visitors hold a narrow 1 point lead before walking into this match and will aim to capitalise on the same as they look to collect three points on Wednesday.

MLV vs WEL Playing 11

Melbourne Victory - Max Crocombe, Aaron Anderson, Nick Ansell, Adama Traore, Storm Roux, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami

Wellington Phoenix- Oliver Sail, Louis Fenton, Liam McGing, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Reno Piscopo, Ulises Davila, Mirza Muratovic, Ben Waine

MLV vs WEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Max Crocombe

Defenders- James McGarry, Adama Traore, Tim Payne, Nick Ansell

Midfielders- Callum McManaman, Ulises Davila, Jake Brimmer, Reno Piscopo

Strikers- Mirza Muratovic, Ben Folami

MLV vs WEL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Ben Folami or Ulises Davila

Vice-Captain- Mirza Muratovic or Jake Brimmer

MLV vs WEL Match Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a draw as Melbourne Victory and Wellington Pheonix are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Note: The above MLV vs WEL Dream11 prediction, MLV vs WEL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MLV vs WEL Dream11 Team and MLV vs WEL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.