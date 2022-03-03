MMA Champion Conor McGregor Willing To "explore" Buying Chelsea For £3bn

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor took to Twitter recently and tagged Chelsea FC while sharing a WhatsApp conversation wherein he wrote 'Chelsea for sale £3bn' 'let's buy it'

The UFC champion, who is a Manchester United fan, is understood to have an interest in exploring the possibility of owning a club. The current owner Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea, with the club being valued at £3billion.

Meanwhile, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has discussed possibilities with the Chelsea owner and is weighing on Roman Abramovich's offer. "Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much,” Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick.

Roman Abramovich confirms he is looking to sell Chelsea FC

In an official release, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed that the club is for sale, he added that he does so keeping the best interest of the club in mind "I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

Abramovich added that this has been a really difficult and painful decision to take and added that he hopes to be able to visit Stamford Bridge and pay everyone a goodbye. "Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club. I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart" he added.

Image: AP