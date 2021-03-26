Mo Salah Enters Kenya Dressing Room To Congratulate Players, Wishes Luck In Emotional Act

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah displayed a classy gesture following the Egyptian football team's draw against Kenya in the African Cup of Nations qualification. The game ended in a 1-1 draw but the Egyptian superstar made sure that the Kenyan football team got an idea of his oozing class when he ended up in the team's dressing room after the final whistle.

Mo Salah Kenya dressing room visit: Egypt star congratulates opponents

Following the draw in the international break, Mo Salah's side qualified for the African Cup of Nations. And the 28-year-old forward was filmed visiting the Kenyan dressing room. The Liverpool superstar went on to congratulate the opponents for their impressive performance.

Seen wearing a mask, Mo Salah wished the Kenyan football national team well despite failing to reach the tournament finals. As per the video, the Liverpool star gave a speech and was later applauded by the entire dressing room, including Kenyan Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa. He was later seen handing his shirt to midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

African Cup of Nations qualification: Egypt, Comoros seal berth in competition

Although Mo Salah could not manage to get on the score sheet, Mohamed Magdy bagged the lead in the game for Egypt only for Abdallah Hassan to ensure that the game ended in a 1-1 draw. The stalemate against Kenya ensured that the Pharaos joined Comoros in qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, despite Egypt's qualification for the African Cup of Nations slated for 2022, they will play their final game of the group stage against Comoros on Monday. The winner of the clash will make it to the top of the group standings, with the two teams racking up two wins and three draws after five games.

How to watch African Cup of Nations qualification live? Egypt fixtures

There will no official live broadcast and live stream for the Egypt fixtures in the African Cup of Nations qualification round during the international break. But the live scores and latest developments of the game will be regularly updated on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on the remaining Egypt fixtures:

Egypt vs Comoros will be played out at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt. The match will be played on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Monday, March 29 according to IST) at 9.30 pm. Notably, this will be the final game of the African Cup of Nations' qualification round.

Image courtesy: CAF, Friends of futboll Twitter