MOB Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11, Top Picks, DFB-Pokal Preview

All eyes will be on Marco Rose as he takes the charge for Borussia Monchengladbach leading them against his next club Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinal of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday. The quarterfinal tie is set to be played at Stadion im-Borussia Park Monchengladbach, Germany on March 2 with the kick-off scheduled for 1:15 AM (Wednesday, March 3) according to IST. Let's have a look at the MOB vs DOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

Pokal ready! 🏆



🆚 Gladbach

🏆 DFB-Pokal

🗓️ 3/2/21

⏰ 2:45 PM ET / 19:45 GMT / 20:45 CET pic.twitter.com/1EL68F8dik — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 1, 2021

MOB vs DOR live: MOB vs DOR Dream11 match preview

Despite having a fantastic start to the Bundesliga season, Borussia Monchengladbach's train has derailed following the announcement of Marco Rose who revealed that he will be joining Borussia Dortmund next season. The announcement has also led to having an effect on the players and the club as Gladbach currently find themselves going through a poor run of form. They are winless in their last five outings and have suffered from losses in four of the last few games. Walking into the game on the back of a 3-match losing streak, Gladbach will be hoping to right the wrongs and bounce back to winning ways against Borussia Dortmund.

Unlike their opponents, Borussia Dortmund walk into the game following excellent results winning their last three matches. The Black and Yellows interim manager Edin Terzic has managed to turn Borussia Dortmund's fortunes after a disappointing start to the team's ongoing campaign With Bayern Munich being knocked out of the domestic cup competition, Borussia Dortmund will see the cup games as their best opportunity to lift some silverware and win the DFB-Pokal this year.

MOB vs DOR Playing 11

Borussia Monchengladbach - Tobias Sippel, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Oscar Wendt, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Valentino Lazaro, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Lars Stindl

Borussia Dortmund- Marwin Hitz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

MOB vs DOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marwin Hitz

Defenders- Nico Elvedi, Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders- Julian Brandt, Christoph Kramer, Giovanni Reyna, Jonas Hofmann

Strikers- Alassane Plea, Erling Haaland

MOB vs DOR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Erling Haaland or Jonas Hofmann

Vice-Captain- Alassane Plea or Julian Brandt

MOB vs DOR Match Prediction

Dortmund start the match as heavy favourites and given the current form of both the teams, we expect Die Schwarz Gelben to register a routine victory and stomp their way into the semifinals of DFB-Pokal after registering a heavy-margin victory against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Prediction- Borussia Monchengladbach 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

Note: The above MOB vs DOR Dream11 prediction, MOB vs DOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOB vs DOR Dream11 Team and MOB vs DOR Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.