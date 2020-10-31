MOB Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome table-toppers RB Leipzig at Borussia-Park this week in what is a headline clash in this weekend's Bundesliga fixtures. RB Leipzig are on top of the table but title rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are just one point behind and Die Roten Bullen will need to pick up all possible points here if they are to fracture Bayern's hegemony. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 pm IST.
Here's a look at our MOB vs LEP Dream11 prediction, MOB vs LEP Dream11 team and the probable MOB vs LEP playing 11.
RB Leipzig have started the season well by winning five of their first six matches in all competitions. However, they were a shambled in Wednesday’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester United and will look to bounce back when they take the pitch this weekend.
Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against European giants Real Madrid and a 3-2 win over Mainz. Monchengladbach are dangerous in their attack but their defence is a cause of concern. The team will need to improve this as they look for another top-four finish in this campaign. Based on recent form our MOB vs LEP Dream11 prediction is a narrow win for RB Leipzig.
RB Leipzig have never lost to Borussia Monchengladbach having won five and drawn three of the eight clashes between the two sides so far. The last time the two sides met, RB Leipzig came from behind to eke out a 2-2 draw.
MOB vs LEP live: Borussia Monchengladbach top picks
MOB vs LEP live: RB Leipzig United top picks
Goalkeeper - Gulasci
Defenders - Upamecano (VC), Halstenberg, Ginter, Elvedi
Midfielders - Hofmann, Kampl (C), Sabitzer
Forwards - Plea, Thuram, Forsberg
