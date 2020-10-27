MOB Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Borussia Mönchegladbach will host Real Madrid at Borussia-Park on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos lost their opening fixture to Shakhtar Donetsk but come into this game after a great El Classico performance while Borussia Mönchegladbach drew on Matchday 1 against Serie A giants Inter Milan. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 27 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MOB vs RM Dream11 prediction, MOB vs RM Dream11 team and the probable MOB vs RM playing 11.

MOB vs RM live: MOB vs RM Dream11 prediction and preview

Real Madrid would be buzzing from their victory over Barcelona while on the other hand, Marco Rose's Gladbach come into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga. Both teams will be desperate to make an impression and pick up early points to make it to the next round of the tournament. Based on recent form, our MOB vs RM Dream11 prediction is a very interesting game with advantage to Real Madrid.

MOB vs RM live: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach have faced each other only on two occasions in the past but the outing dates back to the 1975-76 season. Real Madrid won the contest after a 3-3 score on away goals.

Real Madrid have only won one of their last eight #UCL games without Sergio Ramos in the team.



His presence was missed tonight for Los Blancos.



By @muhammadbutt https://t.co/6JNF7FtzdT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 21, 2020

MOB vs RM Dream11 prediction: Probable MOB vs RM playing 11

Borussia Moenchengladbach probable 11 - Sommer; Bensebaini, Elvedi, Ginter, Lainer; Neuhaus, Kramer; Thuram, Stindl, Hofmann; Plea

Real Madrid probable 11 - Courtois; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Vinicius Junior, Benzema, Asensio.

MOB vs RM live: Top picks for MOB vs RM Dream11 team

MOB vs RM live: Borussia Moenchengladbach top picks

Stindl

Plea

MOB vs RM live: Real Madrid top picks

Ramos

Kroos

MOB vs RM Dream11 prediction: MOB vs RM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Sommer

Defenders - Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Ginter

Midfielders - Kroos, Valverde, Lars Stindl (VC)

Forwards - Vinicius Junior, Benzema (C), Plea

Note: The above MOB vs RM Dream11 prediction, MOB vs RM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOB vs RM Dream11 team and MOB vs RM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Instagram