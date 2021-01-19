MOB Vs WBN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach square off against Werder Bremen on Matchday 17 of the ongoing Bundesliga 20-21 campaign. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, January 18 at the Stadion Borussia-Park with kick-off at 11:00 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MOB vs WBN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details.

We go again 👊



Midweek matchday vs. @werderbremen_en to wrap up the first half of the Bundesliga season 🐎💚#DieFohlen #BMGSVW @ 18:30 CET pic.twitter.com/MMY69LzoQb — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 19, 2021

Despite having a fantastic start to the German domestic season Borussia Moenchengladbach have failed to build on that momentum, slumping down, and are currently 8th in the Bundesliga rankings. They have managed to win six matches, draw seven, and lose three from their 16 league games, acquiring 25 points. Their last outing in Germany's top-flight domestic tournament saw the hosts play out a 2-2 draw against VFB Stuttgart last week.

Weder Bremen on the other hand will start the game following a comprehensive 2-0 victory against Augsburg. That win helped them move up to the 12th position in the Bundesliga. Lorian Kohfeldt's men have registered four wins, drawn six, and lost as many games in 16 matches, acquiring just 18 points. The visitors will look at this match as an opportunity to move closer to the top half of the Bundesliga standings.

MOB vs WBN Playing 11

Borussia Monchengladbach- Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Lainer, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea

Werder Bremen - Jiri Pavlenka, Marco Friedl, Omer Toprak, Milos Veljkovic, Maximilian Eggestein, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Kevin Mohwald, Davie Selke, Felix Agu, Josh Sargent

MOB vs WBN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Yann Sommer

Defenders- Marco Friedl, Matthias Ginter, Omer Toprak, Nico Elvedi

Midfielders- Lars Stindl, Maximilian Eggestein, Jonas Hofmann, Kevin Mohwald

Strikers- Alassane Plea, Josh Sargent

MOB vs WBN Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Josh Sargent or Alassane Plea

VIce-Captain- Kevin Mohwald or Jonas Hofmann

MOB vs WBN Match prediction

Werder Bremen face a very difficult task on Tuesday as they take on Borussia Monchengladbach. The hosts have fared very well through the domestic league and start the match as heavy favourites. Marco Rose has been very impressed with the Borussia Monchengladbach side and has caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund who are looking for a new manager. We predict a narrow win for Borussia Monchengladbach as the result of this Bundesliga encounter.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Werder Bremen

Note: The above MOB vs WBN Dream11 prediction, MOB vs WBN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOB vs WBN Dream11 Team and MOB vs WBN playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.