MOB Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Borussia Monchengladbach will host VfL Wolfsburg on Matchday 32 in the Bundesliga this week at Borussia Park. Borussia Monchengladbach are currently on the fifth spot of the Bundesliga table with 56 points to their name. Monchengladbach have managed to win 17 out of the 31 games played in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 9), and lost 1-2 against Bayern Munich in their last Bundesliga clash.

As for Wolfsburg, they are currently placed on the sixth position in the league standings. Wolfsburg have managed to bank a total of 46 points in the league so far with 12 wins to their name (Draws 10, Losses 9). Wolfsburg drew 2-2 in their last Bundesliga clash against Freiburg.

MOB vs WOL will commence on Tuesday, June 16 at 10 PM. Fans can play the MOB vs WOL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the MOB vs WOL Dream11 prediction, MOB vs WOL Dream11 top picks and MOB vs WOL Dream11 team.

MOB vs WOL Dream11 Team

MOB vs WOL Dream11 Top picks

Alassane Plea (Captain) Breel Embolo (Vice-captain) Marcus Thuram Marcel Tisserand Josuha Guilavogui Admir Mehmedi

MOB vs WOL Dream11 team (Full squads)

MOB vs WOL Dream11 team: Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB)

Max Grun, Tobias Sippel, Yann Sommer, Mamadou Doucoure, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Lainer, Tony Jantschke, Aaron Philipp Herzog, Christoph Kramer, Conor Noss, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Johnson, Famana Quizera, Florian Neuhaus, Ibrahima-Traore, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Laszlo Benes, Patrick Herrmann, Tobias Strobl, Torben Musel, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts, Marcus Thuram, Raffael

MOB vs WOL Dream11 team: VfL Wolfsburg (WOL)

Koen Casteels, Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Jerome Roussillon, John Brooks, Kevin Mbabu, Marcel Tisserand, Marin Pongracic, Paulo Otavio, Robin Knoche, William Furtado, Felix Klaus, Iba May, Ignacio Camacho, Ismail Azzaoui, Joao Victor, Josuha Guilavogui, Julian Justvan, Luca Horn, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt, Admir Mehmedi, Daniel Ginczek, Josip Brekalo, Omar Marmoush, Ulysses Llanez, Wout Weghorst

MOB vs WOL Dream11 prediction

Our MOB vs WOL Dream11 prediction is that Monchengladbach will win this game.

Note: The MOB vs WOL Dream11 prediction, MOB vs WOL Dream11 top picks and MOB vs WOL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MOB vs WOL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Wolfsburg Instagram account