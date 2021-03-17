Modric-Kroos Bromance Thrills Real Madrid Fans On Twitter, Duo Compared To Xavi-Iniesta

Spanish giants Real Madrid have established an unhindered legacy in the Champions League, having clinched the title three times in a row between 2016 and 2018. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos emerged as the main men for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid and they still continue to dominate the midfield for the Frenchman. The duo's impeccable partnership was key in Los Blancos' recent win over Atalanta in the round of 16.

Following the epic win, Champions League's official Twitter handle asked the fans to pick either Modric or Koos. But the two superstars have gone on to display their thrilling bromance on the social media network, with witty replies on the tweet.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric stats against Atalanta have fans talking

Zidane has preferred the midfield trio of Modric, Kroos and Casemiro to dominate the field ever since his appointment as the club manager. But Casemiro was amiss from the squad for the second leg following the yellow card in the first leg. And it was indeed a task for the manager to chose the ideal player to partner the other two midfield maestros, with Federico Valverde making the cut.

Casemiro's absence was barely felt with Modric and Kroos combining to rake up 14 tackles and interceptions throughout the course of the game. Atalanta are known for their high-pressing tactics and it becomes difficult to maintain passing accuracy in the game.

But Modric and Kroos completed impeccable 90 and 85 passes respectively until the final whistle. Interestingly, no other player from the team could manage to complete more than 53 passes in the game. The Croatian midfielder, in particular, had the most interceptions (5), most ball recoveries (16) and most touches (109) in the game. His efforts were rightly rewarded with the Man of the Match award. Not to forget his scintillating assist in Karim Benzema's opener to ease off the pressure from the hosts.

Modric, Kroos' Twitter bromance on display

After the game, the official Champions League Twitter handle asked the fans to pick between Modric and the German midfielder. Although fans had their say on the comparison, Kroos requoted the tweet with a simple word 'AND' to suggest that the two were more effective when together. Modric also had a brilliant display of their bromance when he retweeted, "better together."

Several of the fans even went to the extent of comparing with the legendary Barcelona duo of Xavi and Andres Iniesta. While Xavi has himself in the past described Kroos as his ideal successor, Modric is known to have earned the comparison of being called the Johan Cruyff of the Balkans.

Why do u have to compare when they play for d same team... and both have started together simultaneously down d years and have won multiple UCLs...

so unnecessary — OluwaTobiloba ðŸ¤¡ðŸ‘¹ðŸ˜ˆ (@JakeTwist_) March 17, 2021

Don’t ask a question like , who do you love the most between mom n dad !

Kids can’t choose one ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜Œ — ironside 1111 (@sarojbharati31) March 16, 2021

Both of them and they are the best midfielders in the universe no doubt at all — Amir Altejany‎ (@altejany578) March 17, 2021

If you don't think these two are one of the best two midfielders in the game then ssshhhhhhh — Chase Johnson (@chasejohnson9) March 17, 2021

Champions League draw scheduled for Friday

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have succeeded in sealing a spot in the quarter-final of the Champions League. The Champions League draw for the quarter-final as well as the semi-final will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021. The first leg of the final eight clash will be played out on April 6 and 7, while the return leg has been scheduled on April 13 and 14.

Image courtesy: AP