Mohamed Salah: Andy Robertson Hopes 'world's Best Player' Extends Contract At Liverpool

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is in red hot form as he has scored 15 goals from 12 appearances for the Reds this season, including 10 goals in just nine Premier League games. Moreover, he also scored a stunning hattrick in a 5-0 win last weekend against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Because of such an exceptional form in front of goal, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson broke his silence on Salah's contract talks and also explained why he believes the Egyptian is currently the 'world's best player.'

Andy Robertson believes Mohamed Salah is 'world's best player'

In conversation with Sky Sports News regarding Mohamed Salah, Andy Roberton said, "He's an incredible player, and I think at this moment he's the world's best, and he'll want to continue that. He won't want it for nine or 10 games, which he's done so far. He'll want to do it for a whole season like he's done previously and hopefully, he can do it because it gives us the best chance of scoring goals and winning trophies."

The speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah's contract talks continue to increase as the Egyptian is in such fine form in front of goal. The winger's contract at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 and Jurgen Klopp's side will hope that they can settle a deal with him. Meanwhile, the 29-year old also told Sky Sports News that he wants to spend the remainder of his career at Anfield but insisted that his future depended on the club rather than him.

Mohamed Salah contract: Roberton hopes Egyptian extends deal

Speaking of the Mohamed Salah contract talks, Andy Robertson said, "He said he'd be happy to stay here, and that's up to him and the club to come to an agreement." Robertson added that while he is certain that 'everyone's trying to get to an agreement that can work for everyone,' he hoped that he can continue to play with Salah because of the Egyptian's qualities. The Scottish left-back ended the interview by stating that the Egyptian winger is the kind of player that a club like Liverpool wants 'because if he's not the world's best, he's definitely in the discussion for it.'