Mohamed Salah Claims Premier League Record With 5th Opening Day Strike, Nears 100+ Goals

Mohamed Salah helped kickstart Liverpool's 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a bang as he scored a goal and two assists to help the Reds secure a 3-0 victory over Norwich City. That goal helped the Egyptian winger to claim a Premier League record of scoring in five consecutive opening day matches. Moreover, that strike also helped the 29-year-old to get closer to entering the 100+ goals club.

Salah needs two goals to enter Premier League record books

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is just two goals away from getting his name into the Premier League record books. If he does score a brace against Burnley, he will become the fourth-fastest player to reach 100+ goals alongside Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The Egyptian has scored 98 goals in 159 matches, and a brace will help him equal Henry's record of 100 goals in 160 matches. Meanwhile, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer leads the list as he scored 100+ goals in just 124 Premier League appearances.

Other Premier League records Mohamed Salah has claimed

In the 2017/18 season, Mohamed Salah broke the Premier League record for the most number of goals scored in a single 38 game season. The Liverpool winger scored 32 goals (one penalty) to break the record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Alan Shearer (31 goals). In the same season, he also broke the record for the most goals (24) scored in different league matches. And if anyone thought that was the end of records set by him, they are wrong. The 29-year old also matched the Premier League record for goals scored against the most number of teams (17) in that outstanding season. He shares the record with Ian Wright and Robin Van Persie.

Salah could match Thierry Henry's record against Burnley

With Liverpool set to face Burnley this weekend, no one will be looking forward to that match more than Mohamed Salah. The match is scheduled to commence live at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 21. If Salah's stats against Burnley are anything to go by, the Egyptian may need to wait before he can enter the 100+ goals club. The Liverpool winger has scored just one goal against the Clarets in seven games.