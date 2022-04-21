Mohamed Salah Clarifies 'they Make It Easier For Us' Comment After 4-0 Win Over Man United

Egyptian footballer and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has clarified the comments that he made after a 4-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League 2021-22 match on Wednesday. Salah scored twice during the match as Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane scored the other two goals. During a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Salah and Thiago Alcantara shed their views about the massive win where Salah’s comments were understood to be towards how easy United were to play against.

Mohamed Salah clarifies his comments on Twitter

However, Salah took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and clarified that his, “They make our life easier in the midfield and the back,” comments was about the Liverpool midfield and defense, and not about the United players. “I meant our midfield, and our defense, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect,” said Salah.

I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. https://t.co/WjaQfgZNw6 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 20, 2022

What exactly did Mohamed Salah say about Man United during the interview?

Meanwhile, earlier during the interview with Sky Sports, while answering a question, Salah said, “They make our life easier in the midfield and at the back. They always try to give us the ball in a one-against-one situation so it makes our life much easier.”Alongside his effort to score the double, Salah also assisted Diaz’s opening goal of the night. He was then set up by Mane, while the Mane’s goal came after a pass from Diaz.

Diaz opened the scoresheet of the match by scoring in the 5th minute, while Salah scored his first goal in the 22nd minute. Mane struck the third goal for the team in the 68th minute before Salah scored the last goal in the 85th minute and helped Liverpool earn their successive wins in Premier League against United. Man United, on the other hand, have conceded nine goals against Liverpool in the current EPL season, while this is the sixth time a team has done an EPL double over the Old Trafford-based side. The Anfield-based side currently sits second in the EPL points table with 23 wins, seven draws, and two defeats from 32 matches and with 76 points.

Image: AP