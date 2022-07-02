Mohamed Salah: How Much Will Star Forward Earn At Liverpool FC Post Contract Extension?

After Sadio Mane's move to German champions Bayern Munich in the transfer window, there was a lot of speculation about Mohamed Salah also leaving Liverpool. However, the Egyptian king put all the speculation to rest by signing a new contract with Liverpool. The new contract will see him become the highest-paid player for the club. Salah’s contract was scheduled to expire at the end of the coming season.

Mohamed Salah wages: How much did Liverpool FC pay to retain the striker?

The new contract signed by Mohamed Salah will see him continue with Liverpool FC until 2025. According to a report published by The Telegraph, Mohamed Salah's wages per week will be more than £350,000 under his new contract. His current wage is double the earnings of his previous wage which was £200,000.

Our Egyptian King is here to stay 😍#SalahStays pic.twitter.com/4oQGiN6krc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

Last season saw the 30-year-old score 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup. Following the great season, the forward shared the Premier League Golden Boot award with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min and was also named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year. He also took the top honour from the Football Writers' Association.

Mohamed Salah speaks about extending his contract with Liverpool FC

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and has seen him collect six major trophies. The striker scored 156 goals in just 254 appearances, winning three Golden Boots. Currently, the striker is in ninth place in the list of Liverpool’s all-time record goalscorers in just five seasons. He is just two behind Michael Owen who is in eighth place and only 16 behind the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish. He is Liverpool's record all-time goal scorer in the Champions League with 34 goals in the competition.

Speaking about extending his stay with Liverpool Mohamed Salah said, “If I look back to that time when I came [here], the club were not winning many things but I think I told you I had come [here] to win trophies. I think we have won good trophies together [since]! And I think we can do it again. We won so many things together. We had some disappointments, but this is football. I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies.”