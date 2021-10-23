Mohamed Salah Keen On Staying At Liverpool But Insists Future Depends On Club's Needs

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently in the form of his life as he seems to be scoring goals and assists for fun in all competitions this season. The Egyptian winger has notched seven goals and four assists in just eight Premier League matches this season and has also found the back of the net on five occasions in just three UEFA Champions League matches.

With Salah in exceptional form, Liverpool will be desperate to extend his contract at Anfield. As things stand, the Egyptian has just under two years remaining on his contract. In his latest interview with Sky Sports, Salah commented on his contract situation, stating that he would love to end his career with the Reds, but the future of his stay depended upon the club rather than himself.

Mohamed Salah is keen on staying at Liverpool

While speaking to Sky Sports, Mohamed Salah said, "If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad."

Salah also went on to add how he always wanted to play for Liverpool one day when he was playing for arch-rivals Chelsea in 2014. The Egyptian said that when he was with the Blues and they came to Anfield, the 'atmosphere' at Liverpool was 'unbelievable.' After a difficult spell at Chelsea, where he was sent on loan on two occasions, Salah joined Roma in 2016.

After just one exceptional season at Roma, Liverpool came calling and Salah knew that he could not decline the over as he knew he would love to play at Anfield and was keen on proving people wrong in England. He explained that this was because he did not get the chance with Chelsea. With Salah already proving doubters wrong week in and week out because of his exceptional form, Liverpool fans will hope that he can repeat similar performances against arch-rivals Manchester United this weekend.