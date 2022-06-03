Mohamed Salah Ready To Make 'huge Sacrifice' For Champions League Final Replay

Liverpool's ambition of lifting the Champions League crown suffered a major blow with Real Madrid winning the final by 1-0 margin. The reds were in running to win quadruple only to end the season with FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies. Mohamed Salah took to social media to share his disappointment over failing to win the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah message after Liverpool's Champions League defeat

The Egyptian forward came close to scoring in the final only to be denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois. Sharing thoughts on the Champions League final loss Mohamed Salah wrote, "I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end, we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow".

Mohamed Salah open to giving away personal awards for Champions League replay

Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League Final was their second time in four years. The Merseyside club were beaten by the Spanish giants in Kyiv back in 2018. Before the Champions League heartbreak, Liverpool came close to winning the Premier League title only for Manchester City to win it on the final day following a comeback win against Aston Villa. The 29-year-old took to social media on Thursday and admitted that he would trade in all his individual awards for the chance to take on Madrid again.

Salah wrote, "Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works".

On a personal front, Mohamed Salah had yet another superb season leading the Premier League in goals and assists. He claimed the Premier League Golden Boot by scoring 23 goals in the top flight, sharing the award with Tottenham star Son Heung-min. Salah also finished top of the assist chart in the league by setting up 13 goals. He has also picked up the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year as well as being nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award. He also chipped in with eight goals and two assists in their journey to the Champions League final.