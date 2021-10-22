Mohamed Salah Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's What Liverpool Boss Klopp Had To Say

Premier League action this weekend cannot get any better as Manchester United are set to take on arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM IST on October 24.

Ahead of the enthralling clash, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp compared the qualities of Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking at his pre-match press conference.

Jurgen Klopp compares Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not understand the reason to compare Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, however, still provided his short opinion. Speaking to reporters, the Reds boss said, "Why should we compare? Both are world-class. I would say Mo's left foot is better, Cristiano may be better in the air and with his right foot. Speed-wise, both are quick and desperate to score goals, but I'm not too interested in comparing, sorry."

We’re LIVE as Jürgen Klopp previews Sunday’s meeting with @ManUtd at Old Trafford 🎙️ https://t.co/XAEH2oOJpa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 22, 2021

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming, fans can watch it on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams and the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted line-ups:

Manchester United: David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah