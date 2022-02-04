Mohamed Salah's Egypt Enter AFCON Final, To Face Liverpool Teammate Sadio Mane's Senegal

Mohamed Salah's Egypt on Friday defeated Cameroon on penalties to enter the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Egypt won the shootout 3-1 following a goalless 120 minutes, which saw both sides engage in a fierce battle to secure a spot in the final. With the win, Egypt ended Cameroon's hopes to win a record sixth title. Cameroon's last AFCON title came in 2017 after the side defeated Egypt in that year's final. Egypt, on the other hand, will now look to win its first AFCON title since 2010.

Cameroon dominate but Egypt win in shootout

Coming back to the semi-final match from last night, Cameroon dominated Egypt for the whole of the game, but they also wasted a few chances to take an early lead. After a deflection off the crossbar, Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar missed an easy corner delivery from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, hitting the ball wide from the post. Another chance was squandered as Ngadeu-Ngadjui was unable to score after getting the ball on his feet and inside the box.

As far as the statistics are concerned, Egypt attempted seven shots at the goal in comparison to Cameroon's nine. The Indomitable Lions are also ahead when it comes to attempting shots on target as they hit three against Egypt's one. Cameroon held possession of the ball for 53% of the game, while Egypt was in control for 47%. Cameroon's pass accuracy was also better than that of Egypt's.

When the game went into the shootout, Cameroon's Aboubakar scored the first penalty for his side. However, Egypt emerged victorious after goalkeeper Gabaski saved the next two penalties, and Cameroon player Clinton N’Jie failed to put his ball on target. Egypt will now face Senegal in the final of AFCON 2022 on February 7. Cameroon, on the other hand, will meet Burkina Faso for a third-place playoff on February 6.

