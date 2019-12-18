Mohan Bagan-East Bengal "Derby" Postponed Due To 'administrative Failure'

The derby match between Mohan Bagan and East Bengal scheduled on December 22nd at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium has been postponed due to city police inability to provide adequate security for the huge spectators. The development comes after Mohan Bagan shot off a letter to I-League organisers and the AIFF, a copy of which is in possession with Republic TV, requesting them to postpone the dates after Police expressed their inability to provide adequate security to the "huge crowd" and asked the organisers to reduce the number of spectators.

The I-league letter which announced the postponement of the match reads: "With reference to the much-awaited Hero I-League match between Mohun Bagan AC and Quess East Bengal originally scheduled to be held at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Sunday, December 22, 2019, a formal letter from the office of the Dy. Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar to Mohun Bagan has cited that “organising a full-scale match on 22.12.2019 shall be quite challenging for all the stakeholders.”

'The new dates will be communicated soon'

"The letter further “requested” the home team (Mohun Bagan) “to restrict the total number of saleable tickets.” "In a subsequent letter, Mr. Debashis Dutta, Director, Mohun Bagan, on behalf of the host team (Mohun Bagan), has requested the Hero I-League organisers to reschedule the said match, mentioning that such a restriction would take away the "opportunity of thousands of football lovers to cheer for their favourite team from the stands." Taking note of both the letters (please find them attached), the match has been postponed. The new dates will be communicated soon."

