Mohun Bagan Closes Office Till March 31 To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus

Mohun Bagan Atletic Club has closed it's office with immediate effect till March 31 in the backdrop of the outbreak of Coronavirus. The move comes in order to stop the spread of the virus. Three people have been confirmed with the virus in West Bengal.

READ: MASSIVE: All Passenger & Express Trains To Shut Down On 'Janta Curfew' Sunday

Offices closed

Considering the current Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak situation, the Club Management has decided to close the office of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club till 31st March 2020 — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) March 20, 2020

In a tweet on Friday, the club said announced the developments. The move comes soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 in the state. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued new directives after her meeting with senior bureaucrats at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

"All schools and colleges have been shut down till March 31. Now we are extending it to April 15" said Mamata Banerjee on Monday. A few days back, her government had issued directives of a complete shut down of public and private education institutions till 31st March.

A Rs 200 crore fund has been created and certain immediate orders have been passed, stated the Chief Minister. She also said that 2 lakh security suite for doctors, 2 lakh N-95 masks, 10,000 thermal screeners were ordered. Those who will work for the infected persons will be covered by Rs. 5 lakh worth insurance, Mamata Banerjee announced.

READ: Coronavirus: AIIMS Announces Only Life Saving Surgeries Be Taken Up

At least 258 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths. The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks.

READ: Odisha Govt Comes Up With Measures To Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak; Read Here

Globally, around 11,400 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 2,76,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.