Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs FC Goa Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan Lead, MBSG 1-1 FCG

FC Goa will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a thrilling Durand Cup semifinal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday. East Bengal have already stormed into the Durand Cup final and the winner between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan in the 2nd semifinal will face the Kolkata giants in the final.

Anirban Sarkar
Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Durand Cup live score

Image: Durand Cup/X

19:25 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Armando Sadiku gives the lead to Mohun Bagan

 Armando Sadiku launches a ferocious spot and Dheeraj fails to keep a hold of it

19:19 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Substitution for Mohun Bagan

Armando Sadiku replaces Hugo Boumous

19:17 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Mohun Bagan dominate possession in the second half

The Mariners have been dictating terms in the second half 

19:08 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: second half starts

Who will have the last laugh?

19:03 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: MBSG 1-1 FCG

A late equaliser from Mohun Bagan cancels FC Goa's lead

18:43 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Jason Cummins draws level

Jasin Cummings keeps his cool and makes no mistake as he sends the keeper the wrong way

18:43 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Mohun Bagan have a penalty

Sahal has been tricked on the ground and the referee points to the spot

18:27 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: FC Goa take the lead

A mistake from Hugo Boumous leads the ball to Noah Sadaoui. The Moroccan gets past a couple of players and launches a shot outside from the box and the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper doesn't have any answer to that.

18:18 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Petratos shots on Target

Hugo Boumous finds Dimitri Petratos and he launches an outrageous attempt. Dheeraj Singh palms it away with a timely intervention. 

18:12 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: FC Goa are dictating possession

It has all been FC Goa in the first few minutes

18:02 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Match starts, Who will join East Bengal in the final?

Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa has kicked off

17:19 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: FC Goa will seek to win their second Durand Cup title

Noah Sadaoui starts for FC Goa

 

17:19 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Live score: Mohun Bagan name their starting lineup

Dimitri Petrtatos starts for the Greens and Maroons 

15:10 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live score: FC Goa also have looked threatening

Noah Sadaoui will lead FC Goa's attack while FC Goa also have Brandon Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Devendra Murgaokar, Raynier Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes and Saviour Gama among other talented players.

15:10 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live score: Mohun Bagan do have a strong squad on paper

The likes of Armando Sadiku, Manvir Singh & Sahal Abdul Samad will pose a great test to FC Goa's defence

15:10 IST, August 31st 2023
Durand cup 2023 live score: Mohun Bagan to face FC Goa in Durand Cup semis

Mohun Bagan will take on FC Goa in the second Durand Cup semifinal in Kolkata

