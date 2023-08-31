Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs FC Goa Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan Lead, MBSG 1-1 FCG

Quick links:
Image: Durand Cup/X
Armando Sadiku launches a ferocious spot and Dheeraj fails to keep a hold of it
Armando Sadiku replaces Hugo Boumous
The Mariners have been dictating terms in the second half
Who will have the last laugh?
A late equaliser from Mohun Bagan cancels FC Goa's lead
Jasin Cummings keeps his cool and makes no mistake as he sends the keeper the wrong way
Sahal has been tricked on the ground and the referee points to the spot
A mistake from Hugo Boumous leads the ball to Noah Sadaoui. The Moroccan gets past a couple of players and launches a shot outside from the box and the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper doesn't have any answer to that.
Hugo Boumous finds Dimitri Petratos and he launches an outrageous attempt. Dheeraj Singh palms it away with a timely intervention.
It has all been FC Goa in the first few minutes
Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa has kicked off
Noah Sadaoui starts for FC Goa
Our starting 𝗫𝗜 for the SEMIS📋💪 pic.twitter.com/2GS0ocIO82— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 31, 2023
Dimitri Petrtatos starts for the Greens and Maroons
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) August 31, 2023
Couple of changes as Dimi Petratos and Asish Rai are back in the XI!#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/h5JNLRf89K
Noah Sadaoui will lead FC Goa's attack while FC Goa also have Brandon Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Devendra Murgaokar, Raynier Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes and Saviour Gama among other talented players.
The likes of Armando Sadiku, Manvir Singh & Sahal Abdul Samad will pose a great test to FC Goa's defence
Mohun Bagan will take on FC Goa in the second Durand Cup semifinal in Kolkata