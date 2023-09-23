Mohun Bagan Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: How To Watch Indian Super League Match In India?

The 2023-24 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kick-started with a match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC on Thursday, September 21. Kerala Blasters won the match 2-1 to go on top of the points table. The second game on the roster was postponed due to the unavailability of players from both sides. The third match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC has been halted due to poor weather conditions.

The fourth match of the season between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be held today at the latter's home ground. Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at all the key details regarding the match.

3 things you need to know

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the defending champions

This is the 10th edition of the Indian Super League

The match will be played at Mohun Bagan's home ground

Also Read: Former Mohun Bagan Assistant Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty Joins Punjab FC

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs. Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match take place?

The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC is scheduled to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs. Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match take place?

The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC is slated to take place on Saturday, September 23 at 08:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of Mohun Bagan vs. Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

Viacom18 holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League (ISL) in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of the match on Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 SD & HD (English), VH1 SD & HD (English), Surya Movies (Malayalam), DD Bangla & Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali). The match is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live streaming of Mohun Bagan vs. Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The ISL 2023-24 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be available for live streaming on JioCinema. Fans can tune in to watch the match, which is scheduled to take place at 08:00 PM IST on Thursday.

Also Read: Durand Cup: 10-man Mohun Bagan Pip East Bengal To Be Crowned Champions

Mohun Bagan vs. Punjab FC: Key players

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, and Anwar Ali

Punjab FC: Luke Majcen, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, and Luka Majcen

Image: X/MBSG/PunjabFC