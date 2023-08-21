Moises Caicedo Makes Horrific Debut For Chelsea, Concedes Penalty In Final Moments- WATCH

Chelsea has had a horrific start to the Premier League 2023. The Mauricio Pochettino team failed to win a single match in their 2 matches in the league so far. On Sunday, in the London derby, West Ham beat the Blues by 3-1 and secured their 3 points on the EPL table.

Chelsea drew their last match against Liverpool 1-1

Chelsea are currently ranked 15 in the English Premier League table

Moises Caicedo made his debut in the Chelsea vs West Ham

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to win his first EPL match with his new club

After suffering a 3-1 loss to West Ham United on Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino will have at least five more days to lead Chelsea to their first victory under his management. As a result of giving up a penalty in the waning seconds of the game, Moises Caicedo's first professional appearance will be one he'd rather forget.

Nayef Aguerd got things started with a well-placed header in the opening 7 minutes, and then Michail Antonio finished off a breakaway with a superb finish in the second half. Lucas Paqueta's late penalty gave West Ham the winning edge during the added time. Aguerd's second yellow card changed the complexion of the game, as West Ham finished the second half with ten players.

Chelsea had 76 % of the ball possession and a pass accuracy of the 87% but the star-studded team failed to convert the chances. The only goal from the Blues was Carney Chukwuemeka's calm strike in the 28th minute bringing Chelsea level and ending the first half in a draw. However, the team's loss was largely due to squandered opportunities, such as Enzo Fernandez's saved penalty and failing to make the most of their possession.

Moises Caicedo gave a penalty away on his debut in Chelsea vs West Ham

Pochettino brought in a new star player Moises Caicedo in an effort to reverse the team's fortunes. The Ecuadorian's play deteriorated after his record transfer of €116.00 million when he fouled Emerson inside the penalty box in the dying seconds of the game, resulting in the penalty that finally doomed Chelsea.

Brighton are on the top of the table behind Manchester City both teams are unbeatable, while Chelsea is in 15th place above Sheffield United with one point and will host Luton Town on Friday.