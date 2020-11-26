Molde Vs Arsenal Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League Live, Prediction And Team News

Arsenal travel to Norway as the London side take on Molde in their 4th match of the UEFA Europa League. The match will be held at the Aker Stadion on Thursday, November 26 and kick off at 11:25 PM IST. Here's a look Molde vs Arsenal live stream, team news prediction and other details of the Europa League group B match.

Arsenal has been cruising along in this year’s the Europa League campaign by winning all of their matches. The Gunners have nine points from their 3 games they remain at the top of their group. Molde are also not far behind from the Gunners as the Norwegian side sits at the second slot. Molde are in good form as they have won 9 out of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Their only loss in their recent matches came against the Gunners earlier this month. The London-based side cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win thanks to own goals from Kristoffer Haugen and Sheriff Sinyan. Nicolas Pepe and Joseph Wilcock also got on the scoresheet for the Gunners.

Molde vs Arsenal Team News

Ohi Omoijuanfo is expected to miss out on Thursday's game as the player is battling to be match fit for the game. The 26-year-old Molde striker is has been important to the team, netting 2 goals in the group stage matches. Birk Risa is expected to start over Kristoffer Haugen in contention to fill the left-hand side of defence while Leke James is also expected to start on Thursday night against the Gunners.

Molde predicted 11 - Linde; Wingo, Bjornbak, Gregersen, Risa; Hussain, Aursnes; Ellingsen, Eikrem, Brynhildsen; James

Bukayo Saka and Willian join Thomas Partey, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinell as all the players will be unavailable for this fixture. Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac tested positive for coronavirus and will be a part of the long absentees list.

Arsenal predicted 11 - Runarsson; Cedric, Mustafi, Luiz, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Ceballos; Nelson, Willock, Pepe; Nketiah

How to watch Molde vs Arsenal live

The Europa League live broadcast of the game can be watched on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also follow Molde vs Arsenal live stream and the social media handle of the respective teams as well as the official UEFA Champions League page for regular match updates.

Molde vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal looks likely to get a win against the Norwegian side which will propel the Gunners and cement their spot in the knockout stages of their Europa League campaign. Molde 1- 2 Arsenal.

