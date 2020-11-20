Monaco Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Live

Monaco welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Louis II as both sides look to make a winning start post the international break. The Monaco vs PSG live stream will begin on Friday night, November 20 (Nov 21 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is our Monaco vs PSG prediction, Monaco vs PSG live stream information and Monaco vs PSG team news ahead of the encounter.

Monaco vs PSG match preview

Monaco won their last game before the international break, beating Nice 2-1 away. The hosts are currently placed sixth in the Ligue 1 standings with 17 points from 10 games. They will be looking to make it three league wins on the trot when they host the defending champions.

PSG on the other hand have been in mesmerizing form in the league. The visitors are on an eight-game winning streak and will look to keep that going when they face Niko Kovac’s men. Thomas Tuchel’s side currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 10 games. PSG have gotten the better of Monaco in recent times, winning 10 of their last 11 meetings against Monaco in all competitions.

Monaco vs PSG team news: Injury updates

Monaco: Full-back Ruben Aguilar is suspended for the game with Djibril Sidibe expected to fill in for the Frenchman. Benjamin Lecomte continues to recover from a broken hand and will therefore be unavailable. Aleksandr Golovin misses out with a hamstring problem while Wissam Ben Yedder is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Fode Ballo-Toure is doubtful for the game as well.

🔛✈️ The group for the trip to Monaco #ASMPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 20, 2020

PSG: Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been included in the squad to face Monaco in what will come as welcome news to PSG fans. The South American trio of Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria is set to play a part as well despite arriving late from international duty. Despite the positive news, PSG’s extensive injury list sees Moise Kean, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Idrissa Gueye, Marco Veratti and Julian Draxler all miss out.

Monaco vs PSG team news: Probable playing 11

Monaco: Mannone; Sidibe, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique; Tchouameni, Fofana, Diop; Martins, Volland, Jovetic

Mannone; Sidibe, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique; Tchouameni, Fofana, Diop; Martins, Volland, Jovetic PSG: Navas; Dagba, Kimpembe, Diallo, Bakker; Pereira, Herrera, Rafinha; Florenzi, Mbappe, Neymar

How to watch Monaco vs PSG live in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Monaco vs PSG live telecast on BT Sport. In the USA, the Monaco vs PSG live telecast will be available on beIN SPORTS. The Monaco vs PSG live telecast will not be available for viewers in India. Fans can keep track of the game by following the team’s social media handles.

Monaco vs PSG prediction

According to our Monaco vs PSG prediction, the match will end in a win for PSG.

Image Credits: AS Monaco Instagram, PSG Instagram